Netherlands Star Declares: ‘Never Said Playing In Premier League My Dream, Inter Milan Is My Home’

Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij says that playing in the Premier League has never been his “dream” as the Nerazzurri is is home.

Speaking to Gianlucadimarzio.com, the Dutchman stressed that he has always been happy staying at Inter despite some transfer rumours to the contrary.

Last summer, de Vrij decided to extend his contract with Inter.

The former Lazio and Feyenoord defender would have been free to leave. His deal had been set to run out at the end of last June.

However, de Vrij decided to instead sign a new deal with Inter.

And in extending de Vrij’s contract, the Nerazzurri kept hold of a player who has been an important pillar of their defense for several years.

This past season, the 32-year-old continued to play a key role in defense for Inter.

Had de Vrij decided not to accept an offer from Inter and leave on a free transfer, Villarreal had been strongly linked as a destination.

Meanwhile, Premier League giants Manchester United have been linked with the Dutchman recently.

Two other English teams have also reportedly shown interest, in the form of Aston Villa and Leicester City.

French team Marseille also came forward with interest.

De Vrij made clear that “I never said that the Premier League was my dream.”

“Things happened the way they happened, and in my view there’s no point looking backwards.”:

“Italy is my home,” the 32-year-old made clear.

And, of winning the Serie A title with Inter this past season, de Vrij said that “We’re very proud, and happy with this accomplishment.”

“I’ve been at Inter for six years. And I’ve won two Scudetti.”

“This club is my home,” stressed the Dutch international.

“And being able to celebrate it the way that we did with the fans was an unforgettable experience.”

Meanwhile, de Vrij also gave his thoughts on Inter’s elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

“Obviously we talked about it a lot,” the Dutchman said.

“It was a shame,” he said of the collapse in the second leg in Madrid.

De Vrij made clear that “We were disappointed. But then we rolled our sleeves back up so we could finish the season on a high note.