The Netherlands predicted XI v France: Xavi Simons to start with Ronald Koeman expected to name unchanged side

After an opening day win over Poland, the Netherlands are expected to field an unchanged side as they prepare to face Didier Deschamps’ France.

The Netherlands currently occupy top spot in Group D on goal difference. Ronald Koeman’s side beat Poland 2-1 on Sunday, with Wout Weghorst netting a late winner to complete a comeback. However, the Burnley forward is unlikely to carve out a place for himself in the starting XI on Friday night. Instead, it will be Memphis Depay who will once again lead the line. Paris Saint-Germain’s Xavi Simons will be on his right and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo on the left. Koeman, unlike Deschamps for France, has no injury concerns going into the second group-stage game.

The Netherlands likely lineup v France

Bart Verbruggen; Nathan Aké, Virgil Van Dijk, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries; Joey Veerman, Jerdy Schouten; Cody Gakpo, Tijjani Reijnders, Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay. (L’Éq)

GFFN | Luke Entwistle