🚨 Netherlands and Poland name starting XIs

The starting line-ups are in from Hamburg for the first game of Sunday's EURO 2024 action.

Bart Verbruggen, at 21 years old, becomes the third youngest goalkeeper ever to play in this competition and is the youngest since 1964.

For Poland, they are missing key man Robert Lewandowski for the opener through injury.

🇵🇱 Poland XI vs Netherlands:



Szczesny; Frankowski, Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior; Urbanski, Romanczuk, Zielinski, Zalewski; Szymanski; Buksa. — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) June 16, 2024

France take on Austria in the other game from the group tomorrow.