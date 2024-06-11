Netherlands midfielder Koopmeiners ruled out of Euros due to injury

Netherlands' Teun Koopmeiners in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarter-Final soccer match between Netherlands and Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

The Netherlands have suffered another setback ahead of the Euro 2024 and will travel to Germany without midfielder Teun Koopmeiners from Europa League champions Atalanta.

"The midfielder won't be able to participate after he injured himself during the warm-up of the match against Iceland yesterday," the national team said on Tuesday.

Koopmeiners played a strong season with Atalanta and was a regular player under Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman.

On Monday, the Netherlands had already announced that midfielder Frenkie de Jong was ruled out of tournament due to injury.

Barcelona's de Jong suffered an ankle injury in the derby against Real Madrid in April and had to be carried off the pitch. Since then, the 27-year-old has been in rehab, fighting for a place at the Euros.

In response to the absence of the two players, Koeman called up Borussia Dortmund's Ian Maatsen. He was part of the pre-Euro squad but was dropped from the group.

The Netherlands start the Euro 2024 against Poland on Sunday. The also face France and Austria in a strong Group D.