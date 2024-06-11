Netherland's Frenkie de Jong to miss Euros following ankle injury

Netherlands' Frenkie De Jong in action during the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final soccer match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium. Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out of Euro 2024 due to injury. Tom Weller/dpa

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out of Euro 2024 due to injury.

Barcelona's de Jong suffered an ankle injury in the derby against Real Madrid in April and had to be carried off the pitch. Since then, the 27-year-old has been in rehab, fighting for a place at the Euros.

De Jong was disappointed to miss the competition, he wrote on Instagram on Monday.

"My ankle needs more time unfortunately," he wrote.

"But now I will, like the entire orange legion, cheer for our team from the sidelines. Let’s go, boys."

The Netherlands kick-off the Euros on June 16 against Poland before also facing Austria and France in the group stage.