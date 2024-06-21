Netherlands fans recreate Dumfries-Theo Hernandez insulting banner

Netherlands supporters have recreated the insulting banner that earned Denzel Dumfries a fine, as the Inter wing-back faces France’s Milan defender Theo Hernandez again at EURO 2024.

There is a lot of history between these two players, who in their most recent meeting both left the field with red cards following a nasty brawl on the pitch at San Siro.

The pair clashed in the final minutes of Inter’s 2-1 victory, which mathematically guaranteed the Serie A title on April 22.

It was particularly remarkable considering Dumfries had only come off the bench as a substitute in that match and within six minutes had been sent off for the violent scuffle.

More drama in the Milan derby as Theo Hernandez and Denzel Dumfries are off 🟥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/3oNZszF8eG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 22, 2024

Dumfries banner insults Theo Hernandez

A few days later, during the Scudetto celebrations through the streets of the city, Dumfries proudly held aloft a banner showing him as a videogame character holding a dog on a leash with the face of Theo Hernandez.

The Inter man was fined €4,000, with the same sum going to his club, for the incident.

Now Dutch fans have recreated the banner and were carrying it into the stadium in Leipzig for the EURO 2024 clash between the Netherlands and France.

Both Dumfries and Theo Hernandez are starting for their countries, so we could see yet another chapter in their bitter rivalry.

Denzel Dumfries 🆚 Theo Hernández, vanavond bij Nederland – Frankrijk. De rivaliteit tussen de twee is ook te zien bij de Oranje-mars in Leipzig! 😂 pic.twitter.com/s6Aa4Oxv2x — VoetbalPrimeur (@VoetbalPrimeur) June 21, 2024