Netherlands EURO 2024 Star Proclaims: ‘Inter Milan Is My Home, I Want To Extend My Contract’

Wingback Denzel Dumfries feels that Inter Milan is his “home” and has no doubts about wanting to sign a contract extension.

The 28-year-old Dutch international spoke to Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera after his national team’s EURO 2024 draw with France, via FCInterNews.

Dumfries is at a bit of a crossroads at Inter this summer.

The Dutchman is currently under contract with the Nerazzurri until the end of next June. He is still on the same four-year deal that he signed when he joined from PSV in 2021.

Therefore, Inter’s intentions are clear.

The Nerazzurri want to extend Dumfries’s deal. Otherwise, they would aim to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in twelve months’ time.

Reportedly, Premier League side Aston Villa are targeting the Dutchman.

However, if Dumfries does accept a contract extension offer from Inter, then he will not be on the market this summer.

Denzel Dumfries: “Inter Milan My Home, I Want To Stay & Extend Contract”

There have already been contract talks between Inter and Dumfries’s representatives for several months.

So far, there has not been an agreement on a new deal for the former PSV man.

Reports suggest that the problem is that there is still distance between Inter’s offer and Dumfries’s demands.

The Nerazzurri have reportedly put a take-it-or-leave-it offer worth €4 million net per season on the table.

Meanwhile, Dumfries and his agents have been seeking around €5 million net per season in wages.

But the desire of the player could be decisive in resolving any issues in negotiations.

By all accounts, Dumfries is happy at Inter. And if he doesn’t want to leave, this could certainly be key.

The Dutchman has once again given clear confirmation that he wants to stay.

As far as his contract extension talks, Dumfries told the Corriere della Sera that “There have been delays for everyone, given that the club has changed owners.”

“But I want to sign a new deal,” the Dutchman made clear.

“Inter is my home. I feel at home.”

“We held talks before the Euros,” Dumfries continued. “And we will do so again after my return.”