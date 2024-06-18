Netherlands EURO 2024 Star Closer To Extending Inter Milan Contract After Recent Comments

Wingback Denzel Dumfries looks to be closer to extending his contract with Inter Milan after recent remarks about wanting to stay at the club.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews. The broadcaster report that the 28-year-old’s honest admission is a positive sign as far as the contract extension talks with the Nerazzurri.

Dumfries is perhaps the most high-profile player at Inter whose future is currently up in the air.

By and large, the Nerazzurri are keen to keep hold of all of the regular starters from last season.

However, Dumfries is at something of a crossroads at the San Siro. And there is a specific reason for this – his contract situation.

The Dutchman’s current deal runs out at the end of next June.

Therefore, if Dumfries were to go into next season without signing an extension, Inter would risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Inter certainly do not want that to happen. Particularly after having lost defender Milan Skriniar in similar circumstances last summer.

As such, the Nerazzurri’s plan is clear. They want to either tie Dumfries down on a new contract, or else sell him this summer while they still have the chance to cash in.

Denzel Dumfries Closer To Extending Inter Contract After Recent Remarks

There have been contract talks between Inter and Dumfries’s representatives for some weeks now.

However, as of yet, no agreement has been reached on a new deal.

The reason is that Inter’s offer is still some way from what Dumfries is demanding.

Reports suggest that the Dutchman is seeking a new deal worth around €5 million in wages. Meanwhile, Inter have reportedly gone as high as €4 million net per season.

That is a sizable gap. Therefore, it has left the question very much open as far as whether Inter can convince Dumfries to sign a new deal.

But earlier today, the Dutchman gave his thoughts on the matter.

And while Dumfries admitted that it’s not certain at the moment, he did make one thing clear: that he wants to stay at Inter.

Dumfries commented that he “loves” Inter and isn’t thinking about leaving.

And according to Sky, that admission is a clear positive sign that there will be the motivation to find an agreement with Inter on a new dewal on the part of the 28-year-old and his representatives.