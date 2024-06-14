Netherlands Euro 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

For a nation steeped in football history and culture, the Netherlands' return of just one major honour is undoubtedly a disappointment.

Not even the pioneering Total Footballers from the 1970s could get their hands on silverware, with the Netherlands' sole tournament success arriving at Euro 88.

One of the heroes from that campaign, Ronald Koeman, will lead the Oranje into battle this summer, with the Netherlands' previous Euros triumph also arriving in the homeland of bitter rivals Germany whom they beat on their way to glory.

Koeman has a talented Dutch squad at his disposal at Euro 2024, but are they capable of repeating the country's success of '88? Here's everything you need to know about Koeman's Netherlands heading into the tournament.

Koeman announced his final squad for Euro 2024 ahead of the Netherlands' two warm-up matches and there are a few notable omissions.

Jurrien Timber wasn't risked given he missed much of the 2023/24 season with an anterior cruciate ligament tear, while Frenkie de Jong was initially included in the final 26-man squad but has since withdrawn as he continues to be plagued by the ankle injury he picked up in March. Ian Maatsen has been called up as his replacement.

Teun Koopmeiners is out after picking up an injury in training and Joshua Zirkzee, who inspired Bologna to a long-awaited Champions League return by recording 15 Serie A goal contributions in 32 appearances, was a late addition to the squad.

Al Ettifaq's Georginio Wijnaldum will also travel to Germany. The former Liverpool star was excellent at Euro 2020 but has fallen away from mainstream prominence since that tournament.

Tactics

Koeman has hardly inspired during his most recent managerial ventures, but his pragmatic edge should aid the Netherlands at Euro 2024. His team had impressed during the group stages three years ago before they suffered a shock round of 16 exit to Czechia.

Nevertheless, the returning manager, like Louis van Gaal, has deviated away from the Cruyffian 4-3-3 formation to make the best use of the players at his disposal. Their endless list of standout defenders has made the transition to a back three seamless, although there may be some doubts as to who'll start at left wing-back. Maatsen could find himself in the lineup despite his late addition to the squad.

The manager still has the 4-3-3 as an option and the Netherlands used three genuine midfielders during their 4-0 victory over Scotland in March.

Koeman has previously been criticised for his over-caution, but he's seemingly intent on overseeing a more assertive approach, especially with the ball, in Germany this summer. Their talent in defence and creative positions is right up there with the very best at Euro 2024, but can Koeman unlock their potential?

Expect an exuberant Dutch team this summer, albeit one that will also be happy to surrender the initiative to seemingly superior opponents. An embracement of the underdog tag would stand them in good stead.

Fixtures

The Dutch haven't been able to escape France as of late, although their clash in Group D this summer will be their first at a major tournament since 2008.

Les Bleus proved too strong for the Netherlands in qualifying, winning both matches, including a 4-0 beatdown in Paris. They were a level above.

The Oranje face France after their tournament-opener against Robert Lewandowski's Poland, another nation they've met pretty regularly in recent years. Poland last beat the Netherlands in 1979.

Should they lose to France, Matchday 3 against a dangerous Austria side could be pivotal. The Netherlands beat Austria 2-0 in a group stage match at Euro 2020, but Ralf Rangnick has since ascended the Austrians into a new realm.

Natherlands' record vs Euro 2024 group stage opponents

Netherlands' potential knockout opponents

France are very much expected to be too strong in Group D, but if the Netherlands were to upset the odds and win the group, they'd face the runners-up of Group F.

A repeat of their Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Czechia could be on the cards, although Turkey will fight the Czechs for second spot with Portugal the favourites to win that group.

By finishing in second, the Netherlands would face the runners-up of a wide open Group E. Belgium are likely to top that group, with Ukraine, Slovakia and Romania set to stake a claim for second.

A third-place finish shouldn't be ruled out either given Austria's rise, but this is a scenario Koeman will be desperate to avoid. In this case, the Netherlands will take on the winners of either Group B, C or E.

Key players to watch

Virgil van Dijk will skipper his country at Euro 2024 and heads into the tournament off the back of a stellar 2023/24 season with Liverpool where he rediscovered his best form.

Van Dijk will line up at the heart of the Netherlands' defence should Koeman opt for a back three, with Nathan Ake another key component of the national team on the left side of defence. Ake was once again a model of consistency in Man City's backline as they lifted their fourth-straight Premier League title.

The Dutch look a little short up top, but Cody Gakpo shone at the 2022 World Cup and has nine goals in 23 caps. Memphis Depay also has the propensity to pull off the spectacular and his international record of 44 goals in 90 caps is very impressive.

Micky van de Ven proved a revelatory addition to the Tottenham backline during his debut season, with his freakish recovery pace rendering him an incredibly valuable profile. However, the Netherlands' array of defensive options means Van de Ven may struggle for minutes in Germany.

Xavi Simons is perhaps the most likely Dutchman to take the Euros by storm. The masterful playmaker enjoyed a productive loan spell at RB Leipzig ahead of the tournament and his future will be an intriguing sub-plot to watch out for this summer.

Koeman must utilise a system capable of maximising Simons' brilliance. The young playmaker made his national team debut at the 2022 World Cup and will undoubtedly benefit from his experiences in Qatar this summer.

Their talent can't be denied, but questions can certainly be raised over the manager. The Netherlands have been drawn into a tricky group and their tournament opener against Poland will be crucial. Fail to win that and they'll be at the mercy of France and dark horses Austria.

However, Koeman's switch to a back three is smart given the personnel available and the Dutch should be stern enough defensively to squeeze through the group as runners-up or as one of the best third-place finishers.

They have the capacity to enjoy a deep run, but the 'Koeman tax' puts their ceiling at a quarter-final berth. Perhaps they'll once again succumb to bogey nation Portugal in the last eight.