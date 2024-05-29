Netherlands Euro 2024 group stage opponents to be without Aston Villa defender for the tournament

Poland have announced their preliminary 29 man squad for Euro 2024. The side join France, Austria and the Netherlands in what many consider to be the group of death. Unfortunately for Poland, they will be without a key defender for the upcoming tournament in Germany.

Matty Cash has not recovered from an injury sustained in a Premier League clash with Liverpool and is set to miss out on the tournament. The 26-year-old made 46 appearances for Aston Villa this season, grabbing five goals and providing three assists. Cash has also been capped multiple times by Poland and the 26-year-old would have been a welcome addition to the sides defence as they face the firepower of France and the two other strong sides in their group. The defender had played four times at the World Cup in Qatar back in 2022.

The Polish national side have only made it out of the group stages once in European Championships history, which came during the 2016 edition of the tournament in France. There they were beaten by eventual winners Portugal.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson