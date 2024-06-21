Netherlands Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Game Analysis

The Netherlands come into Euro 2024 hoping to end a 36-year trophy drought and do now look set to qualify from Group D after two games. What are their fixtures and potential route to the final?

Group D always looked set to be one of the most interesting groups of the tournament and it’s certainly playing out that way so far. For the Netherlands, it has yielded four points so far after they came from behind to beat Poland 1-2 thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst and then earned a goalless draw against joint-favourites France in Leipzig. That leaves them in joint-first going into their final game against a strong Austria outfit at the Olympiastadion.

Group D – Matchweek One

The Netherlands were able to continue their unbeaten run against Poland on Matchday One but it was far from plain sailing for Ronald Koeman’s men. Adam Buksa’s header gave the White Eagles a surprise lead only for Cody Gakpo to level the scores before half-time. Eventually, substitute Wout Weghorst was on hand to force home a winner for de Oranje and hand his side three vital points in their opening game of the competition.

Group D – Matchweek Two

Group D Date Fixture Ground 21/06 France 0-0 Netherlands (8pm) Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig *All times BST

Two of Europe’s powerhouses went head to head on Matchday Two in Group D but in the end this game fizzled out into the first goalless draw of the tournament despite the pre-match excitement. The Netherlands can count themselves unlucky not to have earned the win however as Xavi Simons’ second-half strike was ruled out for offside in contentious circumstances.

Group D – Matchweek Three

Group D Date Fixture Ground 25/06 Netherlands vs Austria (5pm) Olympiastadion, Berlin *All times BST

The first 12 meetings weighed heavily in Austrai’s favour, with the central European nation winning half of those outings. However, tucked in there was a ruthless Oranje success at World Cup 1978, the Dutch — led by legendary Austrian coach Ernst Happel — running out 5-1 victors. Happel would be in the opposite dugout in May 1992 when Oranje began their current seven-game winning streak. In the most recent showdown, a Euro 2020 group tie, Frank de Boer’s side picked up a 2-0 win. Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries got on the scoresheet in Amsterdam that evening.