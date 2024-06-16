Netherlands Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Game Analysis

The Netherlands come into Euro 2024 hoping to end a 36-year trophy drought but will have to overcome Poland in their opening Group D game. What are their fixtures and potential route to the final?

Group D presents opportunities for the Dutch, who understandably see France running out as group winners. On a good day, Poland and Austria can give the most formidable sides a run for their money, but Oranje should have enough resources to progress into the knockout phase. Head coach Ronald Koeman will target first place but is under no illusion when seeing who Didier Deschamps is bringing to Germany, so making sure they’re among the first two spots is paramount. Will the Netherlands leave Group D, or will Oranje be a disappointment?

Group D – Matchweek One

Oranje’s opener will be their 20th meeting with Poland and fifth this decade. Since a 2-0 loss in May 1979, the Dutch have gone unbeaten through 12 matches (seven wins and five draws). However, it’s been one-way traffic in recent years, with the Netherlands winning six of the last seven contests and three coming in UEFA Nations League encounters. Matty Cash and company ended a five-game losing streak with a 2-2 draw on Dutch soil before Louis van Gaal’s side ran out 2-0 winners in the Polish capital.

Group D – Matchweek Two

Group D Date Fixture Ground 21/06 France vs Netherlands (8pm) Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig *All times BST

Two of Europe’s powerhouses have effectively met every decade since a first showdown in May 1908, with this latest clash being the fourth under the UEFA European Championship banner. Aside from Portugal, no other nation has Oranje’s number than Les Bleus. The Dutch have lost seven of their last eight meetings, including 4-0 losses. Both teams would be sick of seeing each other with 11 previous contests this century. A memorable 4-1 success at Euro 2008 remains Oranje’s most notable highlight against the two-time world champions.

Group D – Matchweek Three

Group D Date Fixture Ground 25/06 Netherlands vs Austria (5pm) Olympiastadion, Berlin *All times BST

The first 12 meetings weighed heavily in Austrai’s favour, with the central European nation winning half of those outings. However, tucked in there was a ruthless Oranje success at World Cup 1978, the Dutch — led by legendary Austrian coach Ernst Happel — running out 5-1 victors. Happel would be in the opposite dugout in May 1992 when Oranje began their current seven-game winning streak. In the most recent showdown, a Euro 2020 group tie, Frank de Boer’s side picked up a 2-0 win. Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries got on the scoresheet in Amsterdam that evening.