🚨 Netherlands ease past Iceland in perfect EURO 2024 warmup

Netherlands continued their strong form heading into EURO 2024 as they swept aside a stubborn Iceland side.





Scorers: Simons 23', Van Dijk 49', Malen 80', Wegorst 90+2'

Six days before the kick off their tournament with a clash against Poland, Ronald Koeman named a strong side as the Oranje hosted Iceland, with the majority of his starting XI likely to be named once more on Sunday.

It paid off as his side dominated the ball in the early stages, creating several chances before taking a deserved lead midway through the first half. PSG talent Xavi Simons was on the spot to convert a Denzel Dumfries headed cross to bundle home his first goal in Netherlands colours ahead of what could be a breakout tournament for the 21-year-old.

Though the domination continued, Iceland remained resolute and headed into the break just a goal behind. That quickly changed in the second half though, when Virgil van Dijk bundled a loose ball home from a set piece to double his side's lead.

Iceland lacked an real threat but registered their first shot on target after 70 minutes, with Bart Verbruggen tipping an Stefan Thordarson effort onto the post.

But their slim hopes of a comeback were ended 10 minutes from time when substitute Donyell Malen ran onto a perfectly weighted through ball to fire a third past Valdimarsson to put the result beyond doubt.

Moments later, they were denied a fourth as fellow substitute Jeremie Frimpong combined with Memphis Depay for the latter to find the back of the net, only for VAR to rule it out for a handball in the buildup.

Deep in injury time, they did eventually get their fourth goal as Malen squared the ball for Wout Weghorst, who finished coolly, only to see the offside flag raised. VAR intervened once more, this time in favour of the hosts as they added some gloss to the scoreline.