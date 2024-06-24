The Netherlands could qualify for Euro 2024 last eight tonight even without playing

Thanks to permutations in Group B’s matches this evening, the Oranje don’t have to worry about the bogey position of being the best third place team.

The Dutch currently have four points after two matches and is currently in the lead in Group D, with the third match against Austria still ahead. That number of points was nearly enough for the Netherlands to be in the knockout phase , but this could already become official a day before the last match in the group phase.

As Voetbal International reports, it became clear on Sunday evening that the number three of Group A, Hungary, will never finish above the Dutch as they only have three points, should they unexpectedly end up third in Group D. If the number three of Group B does not get more than three points, it is already certain that the Netherlands is at least number three in the best four.

That scenario will come into effect, for example, if Albania does not beat Spain and Croatia does not beat Italy tonight. If the Croatians win, Italy will again become number three in Group B with three points. Unless, that is, Albania shock Spain. The result of that match is therefore decisive for the Dutch team.

The Netherlands still has every chance of avoiding third place in Group D. That would probably be more preferable for progression, because it would then not directly involve a group winner. The winner of Group D will play against the number two of Group F, the number two of Group D will meet the number two of Group E.

GBeNeFN | Max Bradfield