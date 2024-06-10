Netherlands boss Koeman blames Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong’s Euro 2024 absence

Comments laid out by Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman on Monday evening are no doubt set to cause quite the stir at La Liga giants Barcelona.

As much comes after the one-time Barca boss laid the blame for Frenkie de Jong’s impending Euro 2024 absence squarely at the feet of the Blaugrana.

The name of midfielder De Jong has taken its place front and centre in his home country of the Netherlands tonight.

This comes after the Oranje released a statement, confirming that their engine room standout will play no part in the fast-approaching European Championships.

De Jong spent the final weeks of the club season on the sidelines, owing to a fresh ankle injury suffered during a La Liga meeting with Real Madrid.

And, as alluded to above, one individual evidently of the opinion that as much could have been avoided had better care been taken, comes in the form Ronald Koeman.

Speaking to the media on the back of his side’s 4-0 friendly drubbing of Iceland on Monday night, the Netherlands’ headmaster was asked for the latest on De Jong’s situation.

And Koeman made use of the opportunity to criticise Barcelona for taking unnecessary ‘risks’:

“We came to the conclusion that even in the next three weeks, De Jong will not be fully ready. He has a history with this injury. His club took risks before and now we have to pay the price.

“I know that he played when he was not 100% ready.”

Conor Laird | GSFN