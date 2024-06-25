Advertisement

🚨 Netherlands and Austria name starting XIs for Group D finale

richard buxton
The Netherlands have named their starting XI for Tuesday’s Group D finale with Austria.

Here’s how both sides are lining up in Berlin.

The Oranje are already guaranteed a place in the tournament’s last-16 phase after Spain’s win over Albania on Tuesday.