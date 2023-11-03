New on Netflix this week: TV shows to binge-watch now

If it feels like there's a new Netflix original series dropping every single week, that's because there is – sometimes more than one.



It's a lot to take in, and that's before you even get started on the service's ever-expanding catalogue of acquired TV shows.

But don't stress. We've put together a handy, constantly updated compendium of every series or special that's been added in the past few months to Netflix UK, as well as the treats to come over the next couple of months.

Netflix Jaunuary

January 25

Griselda limited series

Netfllix's upcoming drug kingpin drama, Griselda, sees Modern Family's Sofia Vergara star as Griselda Blanco, the woman behind one of the most profitable cartels in history operating in 1970s and 80s Miami.

January 3

Delicious in Dungeon season 1

Kicking of the Netflix anime slate for the new year is Delicious in Dungeon. Based on the manga from Kui Ryôko, the adaptation sees young adventurer Laios and his company lose all their money and provisions and a member after a dragon attack.

Will they be able to go back and save her with no supplies or food? Thank goodness for Laios who turns the party on to eating monsters.

January 1

Fool Me Once limited series

Harlan Coben fans are in for a treat. The adaptation of his thriller novel of the same name brings together Richard Armitage and Michelle Keegan as a husband and wife duo. Keegan plays the grieving widow struggling to deal with the brutal death of her husband until she catches a glimpse of her deceased hubby on the nanny cam.



Netflix December

December 29

Berlin season 1

The Money Heist prequel sees Pedro Alonso reprise the role of Andrés "Berlin" de Fonollosa. Driven by money and love, Pedro has his sights set on a €44 million jackpot.

December 6

Blood Coast / Pax Massilia season 1

The French action thriller centres around a group of policemen with a particular set of methods who are tasked with tracking down a dangerous criminal in order to prevent a bloodbath in Marseille.



Netflix November

November 30

Obliterated season 1

A comedy series from the creators of Cobra Kai set in the big lights of Las Vegas.

Virgin River season 5 – Part 2

Virgin River treats fans to two additional Christmas episodes of the fifth season.

November 29

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife season 1

One of the biggest frauds in modern medical history is explored in this Netflix original.

November 24

A Nearly Normal Family limited series

A Swedish thriller based on the works of Mattias Edvardsson.

November 22

Squid Game: The Challenge

If you ever wondered what a real-life Squid Game would be like, this show is for you. The game show takes inspiration from the Netflix phenomenon, pitting contestants against each other in near-impossible challenges.

High on The Hog: How African Cuisine Transformed America season 2

Chef and writer Stephen Satterfield explores Africa's place in American cuisine in this docuseries.

November 17

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off season 1

This new iteration of Scott Pilgrim sees him meet the girl of his dreams, but dating her involves the defeat of her exes.

November 10

At the Moment season 1

Set during the pandemic in Taiwan, the anthology series follows 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache.

November 8

Escaping Twin Flames season 1

A Netflix original 3 part docuseries about the leaders of a group that claim they can make you fall in love with a destined partner.





New on Netflix UK – out recently





November 3

Daily Dose of Sunshine season 1

Pegged as a “healing drama,” this K-drama is inspired by the real-life experience of a psychiatric nurse, taking place inside a psychiatric ward.

The Tailor season 3

The love triangle between Esvet, Dimitri and Peyami was left in tatters when Esvet revealed her intentions to be with Dimitri. Whether it will stay that way is for season three to determine.

November 2

All The Light We Cannot See limited series

Starring Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo, the WWII drama is based on the book of the same name and follows the story of a blind French girl whose life becomes entangled with that of a German soldier in occupied France.

Cigarette Girl season 1

In trying to honour the last wish of his dying father, a son discovers a moving love story hidden in his family's distant past.



November 1



Moon in the Day season 1

Things heat up romantically between corporate heiress Do Do Hee and the supernatural Jung Koo-won when he loses his powers and elicits her help to get them back.

October 26

Pluto season 1



Based on the popular manga by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki, this new anime series sees Gesicht (a robot detective) attempting to solve the linked deaths of robots and people.

