Netflix to Stream NFL Games on Christmas Day in Major Sports Push

Starting on Dec. 25 of this year, Netflix will be the exclusive home to two NFL games.

This is all part of a three-season deal between Netflix and the NFL, which will stream at least one holiday game each year through 2026. It’s also a move that continues Netflix’s push into live sports. Exactly which teams will be coming to Netflix will be unveiled later on Wednesday when the league unveils its full 2024 schedule.

“Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live — tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports and more,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix chief content officer, said in a press release. “There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We’re so excited that the NFL’s Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world,” Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of Media Distribution, said in a press release. “The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans.”

Though this may be the first time an NFL game has come to Netflix, this isn’t the streamer’s first partnership with the league. In 2023, Netflix debuted the docuseries “Quarterback,” which follows some of the best known players in the position. That will be followed this summer by “Receiver,” which will follow five of the NFL’s best pass catchers through their 2023 season on and off the field: Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers), Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions).

Netflix isn’t the only streamer with partnerships with the NFL. Thursday night games are currently streamed on Amazon’s Prime Video, and starting in 2023, YouTube nabbed the NFL Sunday Ticket from DirecTV.

