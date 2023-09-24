Netflix shares first trailer for David Beckham docu-series

Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for Beckham, a four-part documentary series looking at the life and career of David Beckham.

As we can see from the trailer, the show will chronicle his meteoric rise to become one of England's most celebrated players, going from a footie-obsessed child to an indispensable member of one of the world's most well-known teams.

But it is also has a heavy focus on how Beckham became a fixture of pop culture and a huge celebrity beyond football, especially due to his incredibly high-profile relationship with Victoria/Posh Spice.

It's not all celebratory of his success, however, as it touches on the backlash that Beckam received after his famous red card for kicking a downed Diego Simeone during England's loss against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup.

"I don't think I've talked about it, just because I can't," Beckham himself is heard saying. "I wasn't eating, I wasn't sleeping. It took a toll on me. I never even knew myself."

Victoria added: "It's entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you're in it."

As well as new interviews with Posh and Becks, people like Sir Alex Ferguson, Eric Cantona, Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand also provide new interviews to the documentary.

Interestingly, this documentary has been directed by Fisher Stevens. He's made some well-received docs but is probably best known for playing WayStar Royco executive Hugo on Succession.

The streaming service has already released documentaries on Arnold Schwarzenegger and Wham! this year, and has ones centred on Robbie Williams and Sylvester Stallone on the way.

Beckham premieres on October 4 on Netflix.

