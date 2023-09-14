Netflix renews One Piece for season 2

Netflix

Netflix has confirmed One Piece has been renewed.

The streamer posted a video message directly from creator Eiichiro Oda (in the form of Transponder Snail) on Thursday (September 14) to confirm that a second season is on the way, just two weeks after the first season launched.

"Netflix has decided to renew the show," Oda said. "The adventures of Iñaki [Godoy] and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward!"

ONE PIECE HAS BEEN RENEWED!



And now a message directly from Oda-Sensei pic.twitter.com/VvsZ4CdaEq — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2023

He cautioned fans not to expect the new episodes in the near future, explaining: "It'll still take a while to get the scripts ready so please be patient."

Oda also dropped some hints about new characters that fans can possibly expect in One Piece's future, including a "great doctor" (and we know Tony Tony Chopper fits that description).

It's no surprise the series has been renewed since it ranked as Netflix's No. 1 show in 84 countries the week of its release — finishing ahead Stranger Things season 4 and Wednesday's debut.

Fans have praised One Piece's fairly seamless transition from manga to live-action, which has included having to make some rather unusual visuals — such as Monkey D. Luffy's stretching powers — look realistic.

The show's director, Mark Jobst, recently chatted with Digital Spy about the tricky process of finding actors who could capture the spirit of such iconic animated characters.

"One of the things that we did in casting is – we were very, very clear that we wanted to cast actors who could act and do all these emotional scenes," the filmmaker told us.

"But as importantly – and very unusually in shows – we're very physical and athletic. Because of the way that I wanted to shoot some of the special skills, and because of the way I wanted to shoot the action, I needed them to be at the centre of the heart of all these stunt sequences and these special effect sequences."

The first season of One Piece is available to stream right now on Netflix.

