Netflix renews Alice in Borderland for season 3

Alice in Borderland has officially been renewed for a third season by streaming giant Netflix.

The bombshell ending to season 2 earlier this year raised more questions than answers as Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and co saw the gamemaster draw The Joker. Evidently, there is more story left to unpack as the weary gamers had their worlds turned upside down after believing they had returned to the "real world".

And Netflix has answered fans' prayers by confirming the show will be back for a third season in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

You may draw another card. 🃏 Alice in Borderland will return for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/7nftpDq632 — Netflix (@netflix) September 27, 2023

"You may draw another card. Alice in Borderland will return for season 3!" the post read, accompanied by a cryptic video of the Joker card that ends with the message "The games will now begin".

A release date for the new instalment of the show has not yet been confirmed, though fans are sure not to have as long to wait as they did between seasons 1 or 2 without COVID delaying production.

Alice in Borderland has proved a runaway hit with Netflix viewers, becoming the streamer's most-watched title ever in Japan following the release of season 2 (via Variety).

Based on the manga series of the same name by Haro Aso, Alice in Borderland tells the story of Arisu, who is transported to a mysterious parallel universe where he has to play and win a series of games to stay alive.

It made the Top 10 list in more than 90 countries, nabbing the number 1 spot in 17 of those and racking up an impressive 200 million viewing hours across the globe.

Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsychiya will be reprising their roles as Arisu and Usagi in the upcoming third season, with director Shinsuke Sato also returning to the helm.

Aya Asahina, Nijirô Murakami and Ayaka Miyoshi's characters Kuina, Chishiya and Ann are also expected to return for the upcoming season after surviving the last onslaught of games.

Alice in Borderland seasons one and two are available to stream now on Netflix.



