Netflix Is Releasing a ‘Virgin River’ Mobile Game? Here’s What We Know

Every time we watch Virgin River, we wish we could be part of that quaint California town (which is, sadly, fictional). However, while we might not be able to transport there anytime soon, it sounds like fans might get the opportunity to experience the Virgin River life virtually.

Ahead of the season five premiere on September 7, Netflix announced that they will be releasing a Virgin River mobile game, which will allow viewers to connect with the storyline even more.

The news was announced in a press release last week, when the streaming service revealed that they will be unveiling a Netflix Stories app, featuring games centered around their biggest titles.

The first of these games will be inspired by the reality dating show Love Is Blind, and it will allow gamers to feel as if they're actually on the series. “In the game, you’ll be able to (virtually) step into the pods as the newest singles on the series and embark on your own journey of true love and self-discovery,” the statement read.

The press release added: “Developed by Netflix’s own Boss Fight Entertainment, this game will be part of the Netflix Stories app—a collection of interactive narrative games—that will immerse players in an ever-growing catalog of stories from fan-favorite Netflix series and films.”

With the release of the Love Is Blind game, which comes out on September 19, the app will include previews of two forthcoming games tied to the shows Money Heist and Virgin River.

“All of these stories—and so much more—will live in the Netflix Stories app, included with all Netflix memberships, without any ads or in-app purchases,” the release noted.

You can go ahead and pre-order the app here. However, while it's unclear when exactly the Virgin River game will be released, we'd imagine it will be sometime around the season five premiere on September 7.

Consider us highly intrigued.

