Netflix to produce Colin Kaepernick series, focusing on his teen years

Colin Kaepernick is coming to Netflix.

The streaming service announced Monday the former 49ers quarterback will be the subject of a six-part series produced by star director Ava DuVernay. The series, "Colin in Black and White," will focus on his teenage life and high school experience in Turlock, Calif. as a Black child adopted by a white family.

Kaepernick will narrate the series, and an actor will play the younger version of himself. He expressed his excitement for the project on Twitter.

It's been a pleasure working with @ava, @StarrburyMike, and the entire writing team on this project for over a year now.



I look forward to sharing these moments of my life with all of you! https://t.co/IBYXQb69OH



"Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens," Kaepernick said in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter. "We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years.

"It's an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see."

Kaepernick was a standout student and three-sport athlete at John H. Pitman High School in Turlock. He actually starred more as a pitcher, but decided to play college football at Nevada. The 49ers then selected Kaepernick in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft after he threw for more than 3,000 yards and ran for over 1,200 yards as a senior.

The dual-threat QB led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in his second season. However, he has become an even bigger symbol off the field. Kaepernick became the first athlete to protest racial and social injustices during the national anthem by first sitting, then kneeling, prior to a 2016 preseason game.

Kaepernick, now 32 years old, has not played a game since the 2016 season, when he had 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns -- 20 total -- and only four interceptions over 11 starts. He opted out of his contract in March 2017 when the 49ers told him they planned to release him.

"With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally," DuVernay said in a release. "Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience."

There is no set release date for the series.

