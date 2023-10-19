Netflix 'Nyad' review: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster swim to success in moving, thrilling biopic

Based on the true story of Diana Nyad, Annette Bening and Jodie Foster bring the power of female friendship to the thrilling and moving biopic of the famed open-water swimmer.

Watch NYAD on Netflix Nov. 3

Where to watch Nyad: In theatres Oct. 20, on Netflix Nov. 3

Directors: Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Cast: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Anna Harriette Pittman

Runtime: 120 minutes

Annette Bening as Diana Nyad in NYAD. (Liz Parkinson/Netflix) (Liz Parkinson/Netflix)

What is 'Nyad' about?

Filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi stepped into their fist narrative feature film with Nyad, coming from the documentary world with renowned movies like Free Solo And The Rescue. But they're still very much in their wheelhouse — the world of extreme sports — for this impressively gripping film.

When Diana (played by Bening in the film) was in her 20s, she attempted to swim from Cuba to Florida, but never ended up making it all the way.

In her 60s, the famed swimmer found a new sense of inspiration to try to achieve this difficult feat again, specifically wanting her friend, trainer and raquetball campion, Bonnie Stoll (Foster), to be her coach and be by her side for the swim.

While Bonnie was initially apprehensive about the her 60-year-old friend attempting to swim 110 miles (about 177 kilometres), she ultimately agreed. Pulling together a team to help achieve this goal, and five attempts later, Diana impressively accomplished the goal at age 64.

Annette Bening as Diana Nyad and Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll in NYAD. (Kimberley French/Netflix) (Kimberley French/Netflix)

What makes 'Nyad' such a good film?

While Nyad is very much about the journey Diana goes on to succeed in this swim, from the mental and physical toll of the excursion, to facing deadly box jellyfish, it's really about the relationship between Bonnie and Diana.

While the story of Nyad itself is exceptional, what really makes the film stand out is the captivating chemistry between Bening and Foster. In a story that hinges on the audience feeling invested in people, the two actors are so effectively able to balance the nuances of the relationship. The high and low, the tense moments and times of pain, all with this strong love between the two women.

What makes this female friendship really jump off the screen is the breadth of both actors' performances.

Bening really leans into those moments where Diana can be incredibly arrogant and insensitive to Bonnie and others. Foster is absolutely exquisite as Bonnie, who is very much the guiding light for Diana, even when met with Diana's ego.

(L-R) Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll and Annette Bening as Diana Nyad in NYAD. (Kimberley French/Netflix) (Kimberley French/Netflix)

Coming from the documentary world, Chin and Vasarhelyi are able to really beautifully pace this movie, weaving the more active, extreme elements with the quieter and personal moments of these characters, mixed with a lot of sarcasm and humour. It's critically important for a film where the ending is a well documented piece of history, yet the directors are still able to build that suspense throughout the film.

While both Diana and Bonnie have really highlighted the work of the full team of people who helped Diana swim from Cuba to Florida, Nyad makes that team smaller, largely just focusing on Diana, Bonnie and Rhys Ifans' character, navigator John Bartlett. It's an effective filmmaking decision where you feel like you're getting to a really intimate place with these characters, while taking on the expansive story of this history-making event.

Of course a strong message of determination and perseverance is at the heart of the story, an inspiring event to watch unfold, but it's the smaller moments between friends that really stick with you by the end of the film.

Where to watch 'Nyad'

Nyad is in select theatres Oct. 20 and will be available to watch on Netflix Nov. 3.