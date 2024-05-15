Netflix to live stream NFL 2024 Christmas Day games

Christmas Day is over seven months away and Netflix has already revealed what it’s giving football fans for the holiday.

On Wednesday morning the streamer revealed it will be the home to watch the NFL’s 2024 Christmas Day games and they’ll be live.

“On Dec. 25, 2024, we’ll be the global home of the NFL’s two Christmas Day marquee games. And mark your calendar for Christmas Day in 2025 and 2026 when we’ll be streaming at least one holiday game each year as part of this three-season deal,” Netflix explained in a press release.

The streaming giant has been “playing ball” with the league for years starting with 2023’s “Quarterback” series, which featured Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota and their journeys on the gridiron and at home.

Recently, Netflix revealed it will stream “Receiver” this summer, which will feature Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live — tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports, and more,” says Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria. “There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We’re so excited that the NFL’s Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix.”

“You can’t spell Netflix without “NFL,” the site posted to Instagram.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world,” says Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution. “The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans.”

The NFL is set to release its full schedule Wednesday at 5 p.m. PST on the NFL Network, NFL.com and the official NFL app.

