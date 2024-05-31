Netflix’s Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Match “Postponed” After Tyson Suffers Ulcer Flare-Up

Netflix’s upcoming live boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is being postponed.

Most Valuable Promotions, which organized the event, said that the July 20 event would have to be postponed at the behest of Tyson’s medical team.

“During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” the company said.

MVP is planning to release a new date for “later this year” within the next week or so.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” said Tyson in a statement. “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

In his own statement, Paul said, “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

