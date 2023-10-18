Netflix 'Full Swing' star Joel Dahmen, World No. 1 Lilia Vu to pair up for Grant Thornton

Joel Dahmen and Lilia Vu are the latest team committed to play in the Grant Thornton Invitational, which will debut in December as part of the Challenge Season.

The event, which replaces the QBE Shootout, will feature a 32-player field of 16 PGA Tour and 16 LPGA players competing for a $4 million purse. The three-day tournament, which will consist of three distinct playing formats in scramble, foursome and modified four-ball, is set for Dec. 8-10 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples and will be televised by NBC and Golf Channel.

The 35-year-old Dahmen had five Top 10 finishes in 30 events during the 2022-23 season, including a tie for third place at the World Wide Technology Championship last November. He has one career PGA TOUR win, a victory at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship. Dahmen was also one of the pro golfers profiled in the Netflix docuseries 'Full Swing."

The 29-year-old Vu is No. 1 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings and had three LPGA Tour victories in 2023, including major victories at The Chevron Championship and the AIG Women's Open. She also had two other Top 10 finishes this year.

Dahmen and Vu are the sixth team pairing announced for the Grant Thornton Invitational, joining Nelly Korda and Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson, Jason Day and Lydia Ko, Sahith Theegala and Rose Zhang and Canadian golfers Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit grantthorntoninvitational.com.

