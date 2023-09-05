Netflix's Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget has its first trailer

In news that will undoubtedly make you feel very, very old, Chicken Run is over 20 years old (!), after its initial release in June 2000. The good news is Netflix have announced they'll be picking up Chicken Run 2, a sequel to the first film. Here's everything we know about the follow up so far, including release date and name.

Is there a trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget yet?

Certainly is! Released on 5th September 2023, three months before the film drops on Netflix. In it, we're back with our trust faithfuls Ginger and Babs from the first film, while they're also up against a very familiar enemy: none other than Mrs Tweedy. OMG.

Watch it above.

When will the Chicken Run sequel be released?

Originally, in the same tweet announcing the film's title, Netflix also revealed the planned release date: "Hatching only on Netflix in 2023."

Later, the streaming service revealed at the Annecy International Animation Festival (via The Hollywood Reporter), that the specific release date was 15th December 2023, just in time for Christmas. Perfect!

What will the Chicken Run sequel be called?

Rocky and Ginger are back for round two, and Netflix revealed lots of details about their return on 20th January 2022 - including the film's title. "The CHICKEN RUN sequel is coming, and it's called... CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET."

In the first-look photo, the pair are standing over a hatching egg, as a chick's leg breaks free. Chick run!

The CHICKEN RUN sequel is coming, and it's called... CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET. Hatching only on Netflix in 2023. pic.twitter.com/cSFCYM966Q — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 20, 2022

What will happen in the Chicken Run sequel?

The official synopsis reads: "Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's Farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete.

"But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they're breaking in!"

Netflix

Who will star in the Chicken Run sequel?

"Starring Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi & Bella Ramsey, DAWN OF THE NUGGET revisits your favourite chickens Ginger and Rocky, plus a whole coop of new friends," the Netflix account revealed.

The original cast included Julia Sawalha as Ginger and Mel Gibson as laid-back American cockerel Rocky Rhodes, but a clip shared by Netflix in June 2023 revealed that Newton would be replacing Sawalha, and Levi would be replacing Gibson.

Starring Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi & Bella Ramsey, DAWN OF THE NUGGET revisits your favourite chickens Ginger and Rocky, plus a whole coop of new friends. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 20, 2022

Also making up the voice cast is comedian Romesh Ranganathan, David Bradley, Daniel Mays, Imelda Staunton and Nick Mohammed.

When was the Chicken Run sequel announced?

The sequel to Chicken Run was actually first confirmed in April 2018, when a tweet from Aardman went viral while revealing, "Rocky & Ginger are coming home to roost! We’re delighted to announce we're working with @StudiocanalUK & @PatheUK on early development of a Chicken Run sequel! #ChickenRun2."

Rocky & Ginger are coming home to roost! We’re delighted to announce we're working with @StudiocanalUK & @PatheUK on early development of a Chicken Run sequel! #ChickenRun2 will be our next movie release following Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon in Autumn 2019 with STUDIOCANAL pic.twitter.com/Cdof0e7qbl — Aardman (@aardman) April 26, 2018

In 2020, Netflix shared they were board with the animated sequel. The streaming service took to Twitter to announce the news, writing, "POULTRY NEWS: Exactly 20 years to the day since the original was released, we can confirm there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!! Produced by @aardman, production is expected to begin next year. Eggsellent."

POULTRY NEWS: Exactly 20 years to the day since the original was released, we can confirm there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!! Produced by @aardman, production is expected to begin next year. Eggsellent. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 23, 2020







