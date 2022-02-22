Netflix docuseries 'Race' starring Bubba Wallace launches worldwide; get a sneak preview

Get an inside look at rising NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace in the Netflix docuseries “Race,” launched worldwide on Tuesday. The six-part program chronicles Wallace’s life both on and off the track, providing exclusive access to him during the 2020 and 2021 seasons — including his first season with 23XI Racing, co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR superstar Denny Hamlin.

The series traces Wallace’s rise to the elite ranks of NASCAR as the only current full-time Black driver in the Cup Series and his decision to speak out on racial justice issues. Over the course of the six episodes, Wallace reckons with who he is on and off the track and as both a driver and an activist.

“This is unlike any project I‘ve ever participated in; it’s a raw, emotional and completely transparent account of the events that took place throughout the 2020 and 2021 NASCAR seasons,” Wallace said in a statement. “With me, what you see is what you get. You‘ll witness the peaks and valleys of the sport and see how one’s actions off the race track are just as important as the ones on it.”

The series features appearances by Wallace’s family members, his team behind-the-scenes, Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Richard Petty, as well as commentators Michael Strahan, Jemele Hill and W. Kamau Bell.

The series was executive produced by Erik Parker with fellow executive producers Kevin Liles, Nolan Baynes, and Kelly G. Griffin for 300 Studios; Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, and Sarina Roma for Boardwalk Pictures; Matt Summers, Tim Clark and Tally Hair for NASCAR.