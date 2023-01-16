Netflix curse strikes again as 'devastated' Nick Kyrgios ruled out of Australian Open

Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios pulls out with knee injury - REUTERS

Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday afternoon, sending a shiver around the whole cast list for the new Netflix tennis documentary Break Point.

Kyrgios has joined three other stars of the first series – Carlos Alcaraz, Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic – in withdrawing from the tournament without hitting a ball.

Given that Break Point has only featured nine or ten players thus far, we are talking about a high rate of attrition, which has inevitably led to locker-room chat about “The Curse of Netflix”.

Kyrgios announced his news at around 4pm on the first day of the tournament, having earlier practised with his old pal Thanasi Kokkinakis – the man he shared the doubles title with here last year – to see whether there was any chance of taking the match court.

The problem is not linked to the sore ankle that ruled Kyrgios out of the United Cup in late December. This time, he has something called a parameniscal cyst in his knee, which will need a minor operation to resolve.

As Kyrgios revealed: “When I finish a session or finish a match, it's just constant throbbing. Barely had a good night's sleep the last four, five nights.

“It's an impact [issue], so every time I land on serve or push off my serve, you can see on the side of my knee there's like a little lump. That lump will eventually just get bigger and bigger. There's pressure on my knee, obviously hinders my movement. The only real way to get rid of it is to open it up.”

Kyrgios was downcast as he sat with his physio in the Melbourne Park interview room, explaining the nature of his problem. At No 19 on the list, he was supposed to be enjoying his highest seeding at a slam for more than five years, after a fine 2022 in which he reached the Wimbledon final.

“Go back to the last grand slam I played [and] I was extremely hard on myself after that loss in the [US Open] quarter-finals,” said Kyrgios. “I was obviously thinking that I could win it from there on, and just had Oz Open on the back of my mind from that day forth.

“As soon as I got off the court against Khachanov [who beat him in a thrilling five-setter in New York], I wanted to just do everything right and train right and tick every box, and just be ready for the Oz Open.

“Obviously this coming around is just bad timing. But that's life. Injury is a part of the sport. I guess I can draw some inspiration from someone like Thanasi who has had a bunch of injuries and has bounced back.

“Look, I'm not doubting I will be back to my full strength and playing the tennis I was playing prior to this event. Yeah, I'm devastated obviously. It's like my home tournament. I've had some great memories here. Obviously last year winning the title in doubles and playing the best tennis of my life probably. Then going into this event as one of the favorites, it's brutal. All I can do now is just look forward, do what I need to do and come back.”

The news is miserable for a number of people: not only the Netflix producers, who are here in Melbourne recording footage for a possible second season of Break Point, but also Tennis Australia. Knee injuries have now ruled the two home No1s – Kyrgios and Tomljanovic – out of Melbourne’s showpiece event. In both cases, surgery will be required.