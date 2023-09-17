Netflix confirms Big Mouth season 7 premiere date

Netflix

Netflix has confirmed the premiere date for the seventh season of Big Mouth, and fans don't have long to wait.

The animated sitcom will return to the streaming service on October 20. "The Big Mouth kids are headed to high school — but not before anxieties about new friends and new schools make their young lives even more challenging," Netflix announced

The series features an extensive list of guest stars in the seventh season, with the packed roster including Megan Thee Stallion, Lupita Nyong’o, Stephanie Beatriz, Zazie Beetz, Billy Porter, Brian Tyree Henry, Zach Galifianakis, Randall Park and Thandiwe Newton.

The future of the show past season seven was revealed earlier this year, with the eighth season being confirmed as the concluding chapter, and co-creator Nick Kroll addressed the news with a statement.

"If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take eight years to finish, they would have been like, 'Yeah, that sounds about right,'" he said. "This seems like it will never end."

Kroll previously teased elements of the final two seasons, saying: "We think we still have an incredible amount of stories to tell. There's so much to say about puberty; it's not a limited amount of material."

"You have to find your way into it, and how it will provide us with an element of things that we haven't previously had access to. For us, it's trying to find a new way in. It's ultimately not up to us. It's up to Netflix,” he added.

Billy Wee, Netflix's director of adult animation, welcomed the announcement of the renewal, saying: "Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity. We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming-of-age story reaches its conclusion."

