Netflix announces new docuseries Wrestlers from Cheer creator

Netflix has announced a new docuseries based on Ohio Valley Wrestling.

From the creator of Cheer, Greg Whiteley, Wrestlers follows the Louisville, Kentucky-based wrestling promotion which is now run by ex-WWE star Al Snow.

WWE fans will know Ohio Valley Wrestling as its former developmental territory, which once saw names including John Cena, Batista, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar walk through its curtains.

However, in recent years, the promotion has been struggling, with Snow, who was once OVW's majority owner, having to sell a majority stake in the company to a group of local businessmen, including a radio personality named Matt Jones.

The synopsis for Wrestlers reads: "Acclaimed wrestler Al Snow clings to an old school wrestling philosophy with a heavy emphasis on storytelling, but in spite of the love of a few diehard fans, the gym struggles week to week to stay relevant enough to keep its doors open.

"Matt and the new ownership group have infused the struggling gym with much-needed cash but it still operates at a staggering loss. The new owners have given Al the summer to turn things around.

"Wrestlers chronicles the efforts Al and his band of aspiring wrestlers make as they struggle with their personal ambitions and each other while they attempt to come together to save this historic gym."

Wrestlers will consist of eight episodes and premieres on Netflix on September 13.

Speaking to Variety after the series was announced, Whiteley said: "Our fear was that the wrestlers might begin to edit themselves in more sensitive moments — but that’s not what happened.

"Ironically, filming this group of fake wrestlers is perhaps the most uncompromisingly real thing we’ve ever filmed. It was as if this little gym tucked away in Kentucky and the vintage Minolta lenses were trapped in the same era — working together to not be forgotten."

Wrestlers premieres on Netflix on September 13.



