Netball Super League 2024: London Pulse strengthen play-off bid by beating Strathclyde Sirens

London Pulse strengthened their Netball Super League play-off chances with a comfortable 66-45 victory over winless bottom side Strathclyde Sirens.

Olivia Tchine scored 31 goals and player of the match Berri Neil added 28 as Pulse climbed to third in the table.

"To be a championship side we still need to be more clinical but when we're good, we're beautiful to watch," said Pulse's director of netball Sam Bird.

Elsewhere, Loughborough Lightning went top by beating Cardiff Dragons 69-41.

They remain three points above Pulse, who controlled all four quarters at Copper Box Arena against a game but ultimately outmatched Strathclyde outfit.

The win was Pulse's third on the spin and last season's losing Super League finalists have recorded six wins in seven games since losing their curtain-raiser to Manchester Thunder.

"We have to be happy - we've really improved since the opener and I think the girls showed they are enjoying their netball and are playing an exciting brand that people want to watch," Bird told BBC Sport.

Lightning, meanwhile, leapfrogged Thunder at the top, for a couple of days at least, after the league's leading scorer Mary Cholhok added 49 more goals to her tally in the win over Cardiff.

Leeds Rhinos claimed their third victory of the season in Friday's other game as they triumphed 67-51 at second-bottom Team Bath.

There are two more Super League matches to come this weekend, on Sunday, as Thunder look to reclaim top spot when they visit Saracens Mavericks while Severn Stars entertain Surrey Storm (both 16:00 BST).

Thunder will feature in BBC Sport's next televised game, on Saturday 13 April, when they host Leeds live on the BBC Sport website and app, and BBC iPlayer.

Super League fixtures on the BBC

Round nine - Saturday, 13 April

Manchester Thunder v Leeds Rhinos

Round 10 - Friday 19 April

Loughborough Lightning v Saracens Mavericks

Round 11 - Friday 26 April

Severn Stars v London Pulse

Round 12 - Sunday 5 May

Severn Stars v Cardiff Dragons

Round 13 - Saturday 11 May

Manchester Thunder v Cardiff Dragons