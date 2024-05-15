Netball Super League 2024: BBC to show Thunder v Mavericks & Storm v Rhinos

Loughborough Lightning beat London Pulse in the 2023 Super League final to win their second title [Getty Images]

Four-time champions Manchester Thunder's Netball Super League match against Saracens Mavericks on Friday, 17 May will be shown live on the BBC.

During the regular season the BBC is broadcasting one match per round as part of a two-year deal with the NSL.

Fifth-placed Surrey Storm's game against seventh-placed Leeds Rhinos on 25 May will also be shown.

Matches are available to watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app as well as on demand.

Manchester Thunder are currently top of the Super League and have already secured their semi-final place with Loughborough Lightning three points behind in second.

The 2024 Super League season is the last in its current format as the competition plans to relaunch and turn professional from 2025.

Ten teams make up the 2024 division, with the top four progressing to the semi-finals in June.

Super League fixtures on the BBC

Round 14 - Friday 17 May

Manchester Thunder v Saracens Mavericks

Round 15 - Saturday 25 May

Surrey Storm v Leeds Rhinos