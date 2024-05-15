Netball Super League 2024: BBC to show Thunder v Mavericks & Storm v Rhinos
Four-time champions Manchester Thunder's Netball Super League match against Saracens Mavericks on Friday, 17 May will be shown live on the BBC.
During the regular season the BBC is broadcasting one match per round as part of a two-year deal with the NSL.
Fifth-placed Surrey Storm's game against seventh-placed Leeds Rhinos on 25 May will also be shown.
Matches are available to watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app as well as on demand.
Manchester Thunder are currently top of the Super League and have already secured their semi-final place with Loughborough Lightning three points behind in second.
The 2024 Super League season is the last in its current format as the competition plans to relaunch and turn professional from 2025.
Ten teams make up the 2024 division, with the top four progressing to the semi-finals in June.
Super League fixtures on the BBC
Round 14 - Friday 17 May
Manchester Thunder v Saracens Mavericks
Round 15 - Saturday 25 May
Surrey Storm v Leeds Rhinos