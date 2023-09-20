Net zero latest news: Sunak summons Cabinet to emergency meeting

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured attending the G20 summit in Delhi, India on September 9 - Dan Kitwood /PA

Rishi Sunak has hastily arranged an emergency phone call with his Cabinet ministers to discuss his plans to water down the Government’s green policies.

The Prime Minister is then expected to hold a press conference later today to set out his new position on hitting the target of net zero emissions by 2050.

The premier is widely expected to announce that the proposed ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars will be pushed back from 2030 to 2035. Meanwhile, a planned ban on oil boilers may also be delayed.

It comes after Suella Braverman said the Government will not “save the planet by bankrupting the British people” over net zero.

11:29 AM BST

Analysis: No10 scrambling to regain control of net zero narrative

Things are clearly moving very quickly in Downing Street this morning.

The Cabinet only met in No10 yesterday morning - seemingly with no mention of the Government’s green policies - and now just over 24 hours later Rishi Sunak is convening an emergency call with his senior ministers to discuss his plans to water down some net zero measures.

Mr Sunak is then expected to hold a press conference later today to set out his position.

The move to expedite the announcements makes sense for No10.

Downing Street will have known that it risked losing control of the chance to shape the narrative on net zero if it waited until tomorrow or Friday for the PM to speak after last night’s leak of the expected changes.

11:05 AM BST

Rishi Sunak holding emergency phone call with Cabinet ministers

Rishi Sunak has hastily arranged an emergency phone call with his Cabinet ministers to discuss his plans to water down the Government’s green policies.

The Prime Minister is then expected to hold a press conference later today.

11:02 AM BST

Climate Change Committee chairman: Net zero backtrack 'very foolish'

Lord Deben, the chairman of the UK’s Climate Change Committee, said it would be “very foolish” and a “mistake” for the Government to water down its net zero policies.

He told Sky News: “I think what I have heard is very foolish. Motor manufacturers have just said it is absolutely unacceptable to them, they have been organising themselves to produce electric motor vehicles for the 2030 deadline, they have invested very large sums of money.

“The Government going back on that is a kick in the teeth for them. The other things that are proposed by the Government are to resile on promises which they have made.

“And the trouble is all this will cost people much more. Putting off the date for the electric vehicles, the Climate Change Committee said would cost billions but certainly would cost a great deal of money, much of that will be on the shoulders of the motorists and obviously this is a mistake and I am very sorry it should have been done.”

10:54 AM BST

Car industry chief warns of 'confusion and uncertainty' on green pledges

Mike Hawes, the chief executive of the automotive industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said the Government must provide motorists with a “clear, consistent message” if they are to make the switch to greener vehicles.

He said: “The automotive industry has and continues to invest billions in new electric vehicles as the decarbonisation of road transport is essential if net zero is to be delivered.

“Government has played a key part in bringing some of that investment to the UK, and Britain can – and should – be a leader in zero emission mobility both as a manufacturer and market.

“To make this a reality, however, consumers must want to make the switch, which requires from Government a clear, consistent message, attractive incentives and charging infrastructure that gives confidence rather than anxiety. Confusion and uncertainty will only hold them back.”

10:34 AM BST

Which net zero measures could be watered down by Rishi Sunak?

The 2030 petrol and diesel car ban: Mr Sunak is expected to announce that he is pushing back a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.

Oil boiler ban: A ban on oil boilers is currently scheduled for 2026, but it was reported last night that this may be delayed to 2035, with only 80 per cent needing to be phased out by then.

Gas boilers: Mr Sunak is also expected to make similar changes around the Government’s policy on gas boilers, which would be banned after 2035 and phased out in favour of heat pumps under the current blueprint. The Prime Minister is now likely to say that only 80 per cent of gas boilers would be phased out by this time.

Landlord fines: Under the current plans, landlords could be fined for failing to upgrade their properties to a certain level of energy efficiency. But this could now change.

Reduce and reuse – but no ‘burdensome’ recycling: Mr Sunak is planning to rule out what he considers to be “burdensome” recycling schemes, the BBC reported last night.

No new taxes: Mr Sunak will reportedly tell voters there will be no new taxes to deter them from flying.

10:19 AM BST

Labour claim Sunak 'too weak to run the country'

Labour has pounced on the news that Rishi Sunak is drawing up plans to water down the Government’s net zero policies, claiming the Prime Minister is “too weak to run the country”.

The party has pointed out that Liz Truss, the former prime minister, on Monday called for the UK to delay the implementation of key net zero measures, and that two days later it has emerged that Mr Sunak looks likely to do just that.

Labour tweeted the following this morning:

10:07 AM BST

No 'borrowing binge' despite fall in inflation, says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has ruled out a “borrowing binge” after a surprise fall in inflation (see the post below at 08.18).

The Chancellor’s comments appear to rule out significant tax cuts being announced at the Autumn Statement on November 22.

10:00 AM BST

The AA: Motorists needs 'more certainty' on petrol car ban

An AA spokeswoman said manufacturers and drivers need “more certainty” over when new petrol and diesel cars will be banned.

She said: “The AA said from the outset that the 2030 deadline was ‘ambitious but achievable’. What the car industry and individuals want is more certainty so they can plan for the future.

“Whatever the target date, it is clear that more support is needed in terms of charging infrastructure to help the transition to zero-emission vehicles.”

09:50 AM BST

Shadow minister refuses to commit to keeping 2030 petrol cars date

A shadow minister has refused to commit to keeping the ban on new diesel and petrol cars from 2030 if Labour wins the next election.

Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said “we’re going to need to talk to the car companies, who will be as surprised about these announcements as we are”.

He told Sky News: “This is a classic example of Rishi Sunak’s weak leadership. You don’t announce these big changes in industrial policy via a leak from Downing Street and a late-night press release from the Prime Minister’s bunker.

“Ministers didn’t seem to know, we’ve just seen… the Home Secretary didn’t know the details. Tory MPs didn’t know, which is why they’re furious on the airwaves and some calling for Rishi Sunak to go, and businesses won’t have known, in the weeks where Tory ministers have been signing off hundreds of millions of pounds to help businesses get ready for these long-held targets.

“This is a chaotic approach to running the country, it’s completely unacceptable and it’s harming the economy.”

09:31 AM BST

Ford UK criticises Government over potential shift on green vehicle timeline

Car manufacturer Ford UK has criticised the Government over the suggestion that the timeline for shifting to cleaner vehicles could be changed.

The company said it needed three things from ministers - ambition, commitment and consistency - and a delay to the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars beyond 2030 would “undermine all three”.

Lisa Brankin, Ford UK chair, said: “Three years ago the government announced the UK’s transition to electric new car and van sales from 2030. The auto industry is investing to meet that challenge.

“Ford has announced a global $50 billion commitment to electrification, launching nine electric vehicles by 2025. The range is supported by £430 million invested in Ford’s UKs development and manufacturing facilities, with further funding planned for the 2030 timeframe.

“This is the biggest industry transformation in over a century and the UK 2030 target is a vital catalyst to accelerate Ford into a cleaner future. Our business needs three things from the UK government: ambition, commitment and consistency. A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three. We need the policy focus trained on bolstering the EV market in the short term and supporting consumers while headwinds are strong: infrastructure remains immature, tariffs loom and cost-of-living is high.”

09:19 AM BST

Sir Alok Sharma warns watering down net zero pledges could cost Tories votes

Former Cop26 president Sir Alok Sharma warned that watering down net zero commitments could cost the Tories votes.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “I think of course we need to provide people with support on these issues and I have set out some of the areas we have done so already.

“But look, I would just say this, I think it would be incredibly damaging for business confidence, for inward investment, if the political consensus that we have forged in our country on the environment and climate action is fractured.

“And frankly I really do not believe that it is going to help any political party electorally which chooses to go down this path.

“If you look at this issue on the environment and on climate, it absolutely matters to voters of all political parties, we see that consistently in the polling and climate and the environment consistently rank in the top four or five issues which matter most to the electorate.”

08:57 AM BST

Ex-Cabinet minister warns against 'chopping and changing' on green pledges

Sir Alok Sharma, the senior Tory MP who was the chairman of the Cop26 climate change summit held in Glasgow in 2021, warned the Government against “chopping and changing” on its green policies.

Sir Alok, who is currently in New York to attend a climate summit at the UN, said businesses needed “clarity and certainty” on the green agenda.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “When I speak to business leaders, I am doing that here also in New York, is what they want is clarity and certainty on long term policies because that is the basis on which they make investments and create jobs.

“Frankly the last thing the business community wants is chopping and changing of policies and frankly all the uncertainty that brings. So let’s wait and listen to what the Prime Minister has to say.”

08:43 AM BST

Tory MP welcomes 'sensible' move to water down net zero policies

Craig Mackinlay, leader of the Tory Net Zero Scrutiny Group which has been sceptical of the Government’s green policies, said the expected announcements by Rishi Sunak were “sensible and pragmatic”.

He said delaying the introduction of green policies would allow “time for technology to prove itself rather than consumers being pushed into immature technologies they don’t want”.

The Tory MP tweeted: “I hope to mark this down as a sensible win for consumers on the back of the research and representations to [government by the Net Zero Scrutiny Group].”

08:32 AM BST

Lord Goldsmith says watering down green pledges a 'moment of shame'

Tory peer Zac Goldsmith, who quit as environment minister in June with a scathing attack on Rishi Sunak’s “apathy” on the green agenda, said the prospect of the Government watering down its net zero policies represented “a moment of shame”.

Lord Goldsmith also questioned whether Mr Sunak had the mandate to make changes to the net zero approach.

His statement was shared on Twitter by Pippa Crerar, The Guardian’s political editor:

08:24 AM BST

Rachel Reeves responds to inflation numbers

Rachel Reeves said the Tories had “wreaked havoc” with the economy and “working people are paying the price” as she responded to this morning’s inflation numbers (see the post below at 08.18).

The shadow chancellor said: “The UK is forecast to have the highest inflation of any major economy this year. The Prime Minister is too weak to turn things around, while his predecessor Liz Truss continues to call for the same policies that crashed the economy this time last year.

“The Conservatives have wreaked havoc and working people are paying the price. Labour will grow our economy so we can increase living standards, bring down bills and make working people in all parts of the country better off.”

08:18 AM BST

Inflation falls as Chancellor says plan is working

Inflation fell unexpectedly in August, providing a boost to Rishi Sunak and his hopes of halving inflation this year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said this morning that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 6.7 per cent in the 12 months to August, down from 6.8 per cent in the 12 months to July.

It marks the lowest rate since February last year. Many experts had expected an uptick in prices in August.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor said: “Today’s news shows the plan to deal with inflation is working - plain and simple. But it is still too high which is why it is all the more important to stick to our plan to halve it so we can ease the pressure on families and businesses. It is also the only path to sustainably higher growth.”

08:14 AM BST

Ex-minister: PM risks 'greatest mistake of his premiership' by watering down green pledges

Rishi Sunak risks making the “greatest mistake of his premiership so far” if he proceeds with a watering down of the Government’s net zero pledges, a senior Tory MP has warned.

Chris Skidmore, a former energy minister who conducted an independent review of the Government’s net zero approach, was asked during an interview on BBC Newsnight if he believed the Prime Minister would be making a mistake by backtracking on green measures.

Mr Skidmore said: “I have said it is potentially the greatest mistake of his premiership so far and I say that not lightly because we have seen in the past, when David Cameron decided to cut the green c--- as he called it, actually it cost householders £5billion extra every year as a result of that decision not to invest in extra insulation and to decarbonise our heating systems and we can’t afford to repeat the mistakes of the past.

“Actually, delivering on net zero provides a benefit and not a cost. It provides regeneration in communities…”

He added: “The challenge is we are living in a transition, an energy transition, that is going to happen anyway.”

08:07 AM BST

Suella Braverman praises PM for making 'difficult decisions' on net zero

Suella Braverman praised Rishi Sunak for “making difficult decisions” on net zero as she insisted the Government’s commitment to the 2050 emissions target had not “dimmed”.

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, previously said the 2030 date for the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars was “immoveable”.

Ms Braverman was asked during an interview on Times Radio if that date was now moveable and she said: “Listen, I am not going to get into details but I commend the Prime Minister for making difficult decisions, putting the interests of the economy first, putting the interests of British workers first, putting the interests of household costs first. That is how we are going to grow the economy, that is how we are going to protect people’s livelihoods.

“We are committed to delivering net zero by 2050 in line with our international agreements, we have achieved a huge amount, we are a global leader in this race.

“We have reduced carbon emissions by 50 per cent since the 1990s, we have increased renewable energy generation by fourfold since 2010. Those are achievements which have been hard won thanks to deliberate interventions by this Conservative government and I don’t think our commitment is dimmed but we need to put pragmatism, proportionality and the cost of living first as well.”

08:03 AM BST

Home Secretary hints ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be pushed back

Rishi Sunak is widely expected to announce during his big net zero speech later this week that the proposed ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars will be pushed back from 2030 to 2035.

Suella Braverman would not comment directly on the suggestion this morning but appeared to give a hint that the ban could be pushed back as she said the Uxbridge by-election had shown the need to take a “pragmatic and proportionate approach” on green issues.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is pictured in Westminster this morning - Tayfun Salci /Shutterstock

The Home Secretary told Times Radio: “Cars are heavily integral to everyone’s daily lives and as we saw in the Uxbridge by-election there was a very strong rejection of policies like Ulez which was a punitive and ill-thought out tax on drivers.

“So people have spoken, as they did in Uxbridge, they sided with the Conservative policy to reject Ulez and so we do need to take a pragmatic and proportionate approach overall.”

07:57 AM BST

Suella Braverman: 'We are not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people'

Suella Braverman said the Government will not “save the planet by bankrupting the British people” over net zero as Rishi Sunak draws up plans to water down his green pledges.

The Home Secretary would not be drawn on which measures could be changed or ditched but did not deny that changes are going to be made, with the Prime Minister due to give a speech on the subject later this week.

She told Times Radio that the Government is “not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people”.

She said: “Our Government is absolutely committed to delivering net zero by 2050 in line with our international agreements and we have achieved a huge amount in the last decade thanks to policies rolled out by this Government on renewable energy, on carbon emissions and getting those down.

“But ultimately we have to adopt a pragmatic approach, a proportionate approach and one that also serves our goals and we are not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people.”