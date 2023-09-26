Water companies ordered to pay back £114m to customers - latest updates

Thames Water has been told by Ofwat to pay back the most to its customers - Martin Lee/Alamy Stock Photo

Water companies have been ordered to pay out £114m to bill payers after failing to meet key targets on reducing pollution, leakage and supply interruptions while customer satisfaction continues to fall.

Thames Water, which serves 15m people, was the worst affected as Ofwat hit the company with a penalty of more than £100m for the latest financial year.

It was followed by Southern Water which must pay out £43m to its 4.6m customers.

The total industry amount of £114m is offset by some companies being rewarded, such as Severn Trent Water taking £88m and United Utilities taking £25m.

Ofwat said none of Britain’s water utility firms had been ranked in its highest “leading” category in its first annual Water Company Performance Report, after it set “stretching” targets in 2019 for a five-year period until 2025.

Ten companies are in the “average” category and seven have been categorised in the lowest “lagging” field: Anglian Water, Dŵr Cymru, Southern Water, Thames Water, Yorkshire Water, Bristol Water and South East Water.

Ofwat chief executive David Black said: “The targets we set for companies were designed to be stretching – to drive improvements for customers and the environment.

“However, our latest report shows they are falling short, leading to £114m being returned to customers through bill reductions. While that may be welcome to billpayers, it is very disappointing news for all who want to see the sector do better.”

Ford halts work on £2.9bn US battery plant amid strikes

Ford will pause the construction of a $3.5bn (£2.9bn) electric vehicle battery plant in the US amid a high profile dispute with unions over pay.

The motor giant said it had halted works on the factory in Michigan and limited spending on it until it is confident it can be run competitively.

The site had been due to start making batteries in 2026, which would have supplied cells for 400,000 vehicles per year.

Unions called the move “a shameful, barely-veiled threat by Ford to cut jobs” at a plant that is not open yet.

It comes as the company is in the midst of national contract talks with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, which wants to represent workers at battery factories.

'We certainly don't' need HS2 to reach Manchester, says Tory MP

Conservative MP Esther McVey said HS2 is “sucking the life out of our local transport” in the north of England.

The MP for Tatton in Cheshire told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “we certainly don’t” need the high speed rail project to go to Manchester.

Ms McVey said:

Thank goodness that the Prime Minister is looking at HS2’s spiralling costs, because what might have been feasible at £37bn really is not at £120bn going northwards. Things have significantly changed since lockdown. People will now sooner jump on a Zoom to save time and money. So it’s the right thing to do and yes, stop it as soon as possible. The Prime Minister is saying that money, £120bn plus for High Speed 2, would go into the local infrastructure across the North, connecting the great cities of the North from Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, connecting all of those up, as well as giving better local transport, because HS2 is sucking the money and the life out of our local transport.

UK markets fall at the open

The FTSE 100 has slipped after the open amid concerns about a possible US government shutdown and the troubled Chinese economy.

The UK’s blue chip index has fallen 0.3pc to 7600.74 after the open, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has fallen 1.3pc to 18,363.17 as the outlook for interest rates appears higher for longer.

Card Factory warns of 'challenging' run up to Christmas

Card Factory has reported an 11.5pc rise in revenue in the six months to the end of July, as it warned of a tough economic climate in the run-up to Christmas.

The business said that revenue hit £220.8m in the period, with pre-tax profit rising almost 73pc to £24.7m.

Chief executive Darcy Willson-Rymer said:

Our value and quality proposition and the strength of our store estate resonates with customers and positions us well to navigate the challenging economic backdrop in the run up to the Christmas trading season. Continued leveraging of the insights gathered from our investment in customer data is enabling us to evolve and optimise our store formats and ranges across cards, gifts and celebration essentials, all underpinned by our discipline in maintaining a resilient financial position.

Wet weather hits sales at Asos

Online fashion retailer Asos has revealed UK sales tumbled by 16pc in its final quarter as it said wet weather in July and August knocked demand for clothes.

The group said the poor weather compounded woes amid a worsening UK clothing market, with the fourth quarter decline leaving like-for-like comparable UK sales 13pc lower overall in the year to September 3.

Total group comparable sales fell 15pc in the final quarter and 11pc over the year.

Asos warned that underlying earnings would now be at the bottom end of its £40m to £60m guidance, while it said cash flow had suffered a £60m hit from the weaker July and August trading.

It said this cash flow impact would unwind in September and October.

Airport security scanner maker boosts profits

British industrial technology company Smiths Group boosted profits as demand for scanners, valves and connectors soared.

The FTSE 100 group, which makes airport security scanners as well as specialist products used in the oil and gas and hydrogen sectors, posted annual operating profit of £501m, an increase of 20pc in the 12 months to the end of July.

Bosses said they expect more growth next year helped by decarbonisation trends.

It has increased its dividend per share to 41.6p, up from 39.6p last year.

Paris Agreement target still alive, says IEA

The window for keeping the Paris Agreement alive has shrunk but remains open thanks to the growth in clean power generation, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said.

In an update to its Net Zero Roadmap published two years ago, the IEA said solar power capacity and electric car sales have increased in line with what it said is necessary to achieve the mid-century target of stopping the Earth’s climate heating 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures.

These two technologies are set to provide a third of the emissions reductions between now and 2030 while innovation has opened new possibilities and lowered costs, the IEA said.

In its 2021 report, it identified technologies that are not yet on the market as providing 50pc of the emissions reductions but this has now fallen to 35pc - a testament to the speed with which renewable technologies have been developed.

IEA analysts said however that bolder action is needed this decade to meet the 1.5C target and avoid the catastrophic consequences of climate breakdown.

Clean energy investment must grow from the $1.8trn dollars (£1.5trn) spent in 2023 to $4.5trn (£3.7trn) annually by the early 2030s, with a particular focus on developing countries.

Actions they see necessary this decade are a tripling of global renewable power capacity, a doubling of the annual rate of energy efficiency improvements, a sharp rise in sales of electric cars and heat pumps and a 75pc reduction of methane in the energy sector.

Taken together, these measures could account for 80pc of the emissions reductions needed by 2030.

Good morning

The world will need to invest $4.5 trillion (£3.7 trillion) a year from the start of the next decade if it is to reach net zero by 2050, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said.

The Paris-based organisation said that record growth in clean energy technology, including solar panels and electric vehicles, means it is still possible to limit rises in global temperatures to 1.5C.

However, it would require a huge ramping up of spending. World governments and organisations are expected to spend $1.8 trillion (£1.5 trillion) on the transition to cleaner energy in 2023.

Temperatures have hit record levels this year and global averages are around 1.1C higher compared with the pre-industrial average.

That compares with the goal set by the 2015 UN Paris Agreement to keep global temperature rises well below 2C, while pursuing efforts to limit them to 1.5C to prevent the most severe consequences, such as drought, floods and increased wildfires.

In its update to its Net Zero Roadmap, the IEA said that the world needs to triple global renewable capacity, double energy efficient infrastructure, increase heat pump sales and increase EV use by 2030.

5 things to start your day

1) Nissan to go all-electric in UK by 2030 in snub to Sunak | Nissan has vowed to go all-electric in the UK and Europe by 2030 as the car giant’s chief executive said “the world needs to move on” from petrol vehicles.

2) Sunak ‘unconservative’ for watering down net zero rules, says Lord Deben | Rishi Sunak is unconservative for rowing back on Britain’s net zero pledges, says one of the Government’s former top climate adviser.

3) Ben Marlow: Sunak should go further and scrap HS2 entirely | The Project’s benefits continue to be exaggerated whilst its drawbacks are deliberately overlooked.

4) GB News owner in talks with US billionaire over Telegraph bid | The American billionaire Ken Griffin is in talks to help fund a transatlantic takeover bid for The Telegraph led by his fellow hedge fund manager Sir Paul Marshall

5) Mars shrinks size of Galaxy chocolate bars but supermarkets raise prices | Galaxy has cut the size of its chocolate bars in the latest example of so-called ‘shrinkflation’ across UK supermarkets.

What happened overnight

Asian shares mostly sank over worries about a possible US government shutdown and the troubled Chinese economy.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.6pc to 32,469.85. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.5pc to 7,042.50.

South Korea’s Kospi dropped nearly 1pc to 2,471.30. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.9pc to 17,578.90, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.2pc to 3,110.86.

On currency markets, the dollar was hovering around 11-month highs near 150 yen, putting the spotlight on authorities in Japan, whose government has warned it is willing to intervene if the moves become excessive.

However, analysts do not expect the yen to strengthen any time soon owing to the Japanese central bank’s refusal to move away from its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Investors are keeping a wary eye on developments in China as the country’s troubled property sector comes back into focus after indebted developer Evergrande said it had missed an onshore bond repayment.

Wall Street clawed back some of its steep losses from last week. The S&P 500 rose 17.38, or 0.4pc, to 4,337.44, coming off its worst week in six months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 43.04, or 0.1pc, to 34,006.88, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 59.51, or 0.5pc, to 13,271.32.