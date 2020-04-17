The Net Worth of Every First Pick in the NFL Draft From 1970 to 2019

In most cases, the No. 1 selection in the NFL draft is reserved for quarterbacks and the defenders who terrorize them. This year is no different, with the Cincinnatti Bengals likely to snap up Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow out of the gate. Some No. 1 selections live up to the hype and go on to Hall of Fame careers. Others fall flat and find that their brilliance in the college arena didn’t prepare them for the bright lights of the NFL. Here’s a look at No. 1 picks from the last half-century and, where information is available, their net worths — see who is among the richest.

Last updated: April 17, 2020

Pictured: Quarterback Peyton Manning being chosen by the Colts as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft on April 18, 1998.

1970: Terry Bradshaw

Net worth: $25 million

It’s essentially not possible to argue that Terry Bradshaw didn’t live up to the hype surrounding his selection as the No. 1 pick of 1970. He defined the Pittsburgh Steelers for a generation and led one of the greatest dynasties in history. He won Super Bowls IX, X, XIII and XIV; went to three Pro Bowls; was named league MVP in 1978 and Super Bowl MVP twice. Thanks to a long and successful post-NFL broadcasting career, he remains one of the most famous faces in football.

1971: Jim Plunkett

Net worth: $8 million

Stanford graduate and Heisman Trophy winner Jim Plunkett also earned his selection with a dazzling career that spanned 15 years and three teams: the Raiders, the 49ers and the team that drafted him, the New England Patriots. He won two Super Bowls and was named MVP for his performance in one of them.

1972: Walt Patulski

Net worth: Unknown

Defensive end Walt Patulski was supposed to be a game-changing lineman — although he was an enormous man, he was clocked running the 40-yard dash in under five seconds. He did not, however, live up to his potential. Although he probably led the Bills in sacks his rookie year — sacks were an unofficial stat back then — it quickly became clear that his talent wasn’t going to translate into performance. Buffalo cut him after four years, and he’s now widely considered to be one of the biggest draft busts in the franchise’s history as well as the league as a whole. In fact, ESPN listed him among the worst draft picks among all four major sports. His net worth is unknown, but he was originally signed to a five-year contract with a $60,000 bonus that paid him $25,000 in his first year.

1973: John Matuszak

Net worth: $400,000

In 1973, it was a defensive end, once again, who received top billing at the draft. This time, it was John Matuszak. The hard-partying NFL bad boy was drafted by Houston, quickly traded to Kansas City, then shuffled over to the Raiders, where he spent most of his career and helped his team win two Super Bowls. In the 1980s he became an actor, most famously playing Sloth in “The Goonies.” He died tragically in 1989 at the age of 38 from an accidental prescription drug overdose.

1974: Ed Jones

Net worth: Unknown

Standing 6 feet 9 inches and weighing in at more than 270 pounds, Ed “Too Tall” Jones shocked the football world when he announced his retirement in 1979. One of the most dominant defensive ends in the game — not to mention a Super Bowl champion in his athletic prime — Jones was embarking on a second career in pursuit of his first true love: boxing. Jones won all six of his professional bouts, five by knockout, and then shocked the world again when he returned to football one year later. He spent his entire career in Dallas, finally retiring in 1989.

1975: Steve Bartkowski

Net worth: Unknown

Two-time Pro Bowler Steve Bartkowski had a standout career with the Atlanta Falcons and remains one of only 10 quarterbacks in history who put up 30 touchdowns or more in consecutive seasons at least once in their careers. He was the NFL’s leading passer in 1983 and set a record by throwing three or more touchdowns in five consecutive games — it would take Peyton Manning in the 21st century to finally beat that achievement. Despite all his success, it will never be forgotten — or forgiven, by some — that Bartkowski was picked in the No. 1 spot over Walter Payton. Although his net worth isn’t known, Bartkowski landed the biggest rookie contract in history (back then) when he signed a four-year deal worth $650,000.

1976: Lee Roy Selmon

Net worth: Unknown

Defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon was not just the first overall pick of 1976, but the first pick ever for the newly formed Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Selmon was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995, a moment that reflected on a nine-year career that included six trips to the Pro Bowl, 78 1/2 sacks, and 28 1/2 forced fumbles.

1977: Ricky Bell

Net worth: Unknown

Another career Buc was running back Ricky Bell, whose selection in the No. 1 spot was controversial considering that Tony Dorsett was in the running that year. Bell started off slowly, but after a few lukewarm seasons, he caught fire in 1979, rushed for 1,263 yards and led the Bucs to their first playoff win in franchise history and eventually to a spot at the top of the NFC Central division. His career — and at the age of 29, his life — was cut tragically short by an inflammatory disease called dermatomyositis. When he was drafted, his $1.2 million, five-year contract was by far the richest for any rookie in history.

1978: Earl Campbell

Net worth: $25 million

One of the greatest, most successful and most bruising power running backs of all time, Earl Campbell came into the 1978 draft as a highly coveted Heisman Trophy winner. By the time he retired in 1985, he’d amassed 78 rushing touchdowns and 9,407 yards, including 1,934 in a single season, 1980, when he rushed for more than 200 yards in four games. A five-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and one-time MVP, Campbell was voted into the Hall of Fame in 1991.

1979: Tom Cousineau

Net worth: Unknown

In one of the more bizarre draft stories, Tom Cousineau was chosen in the No. 1 spot by Buffalo, but the legendary Ohio State linebacker would never play for the Bills. When the team’s owner offered a paltry contract, Cousineau balked and opted for a much richer deal in the Canadian Football League. When he again sought entry into the NFL in 1982, the Bills sold his rights to the Cleveland Browns, who paid him the biggest salary in franchise history as part of a $2.5 million contract. He is largely remembered in Cleveland for having been worth neither the money nor the trouble.

1980: Billy Sims

Net worth: $100,000

Billy Sims played only five seasons in the NFL before his career with the Detroit Lions was cut short by a terrible knee injury. Although he’s probably still most famous for karate kicking Oilers cornerback Steve Brown in the head while airborne, Sims’ career was as brilliant as it was short. He made the Pro Bowl for three of those five years and tallied at least 1,000 yards in three seasons, more than 1,300 yards in two seasons and more than 1,400 in 1981. After retirement, he went on to establish a successful eponymously named barbecue chain that he’s still expanding today.

1981: George Rogers

Net worth: Unknown

New Orleans selected George Rogers as the No. 1 overall pick over Lawrence Taylor, who went on to become arguably the greatest defensive player in NFL history. Rogers, however, was no slouch. The running back racked up 1,674 yards in his inaugural season — still the most for any rookie and the Saints all-time season high — earning him the title of Rookie of the Year and a place in the Saints Hall of Fame. His time in New Orleans was among the most exciting in franchise history, at times playing alongside quarterback Archie Manning and running back Earl Campbell. Some of his best years, however, took place after he was traded to Washington, where he won a Super Bowl.

1982: Kenneth Sims

Net worth: Unknown

Defensive end Kenneth Sims is widely regarded as the worst draft bust in New England Patriots history. He wasn’t terrible, tallying 17 sacks in 64 starts over eight seasons, a record that’s respectable, but certainly not remarkable. The problem is, the Pats chose Sims over a massive pool of talent that included Morten Andersen, Andre Tippett, Marcus Allen and Jim McMahon. The details of his contract — which was structured in a way that helped break the financial grip owners long held on their players — are unknown, but it made him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

1983: John Elway

Net worth: $145 million

One of the greatest quarterbacks of his era and of all time, Hall of Famer John Elway won two Super Bowls, went to nine Pro Bowls, threw exactly 300 touchdowns, racked up 51,475 yards and engineered 47 fourth-quarter comebacks during his 16-year career. He made huge sums of money in auto dealerships after leaving the NFL, but he’ll always be haunted by the investment he didn’t make. In 1998, he had the chance to buy 20% of the Broncos for $36 million but declined — that investment would have been worth about a half-billion dollars today.

1984: Irving Fryar

Net worth: $250,000

Only the second wide receiver in NFL history to be selected in the No. 1 spot, Irving Fryar proved the Patriots right in their decision to draft him. His 17-year career included five trips to the Pro Bowl, 84 touchdowns and 12,785 yards. If you Google his name today, however, his career highlights aren’t what comes up first. Fryar had a long history of personal and legal problems, including a car crash, serious weapons offenses and a publicized divorce. The worst, however, came in 2015 when he was sentenced to five years in prison — he only served eight months — for conspiring with his 74-year-old mother to steal $1.2 million as part of a mortgage fraud scheme.

1985: Bruce Smith

Net worth: $12 million

Bruce Smith is Buffalo Bills royalty and a Hall of Famer who must be mentioned in any discussion about the greatest defensive players in history. He amassed exactly 200 career sacks, more than anyone who played before or since. He played for 19 seasons, and he recorded 10 sacks or more in 13 of them — another NFL record.

1986: Bo Jackson

Net worth: $16 million

Bo Jackson won the Heisman Trophy and was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame — but he considered it his hobby. The most famous multisport athlete in history, Jackson went to the Pro Bowl once, rushed for 2,782 yards and scored 16 touchdowns on just 515 carries in his explosive four-year career with the Raiders. He also had a successful eight-year Major League Baseball career, which overlapped with his entire NFL career, allowing him to rest just two months a year for four years straight. Jackson changed the way athletes marketed themselves with the famous “Bo Knows” campaign and helped give national reach to the Raiders as a merchandising brand.

1987: Vinny Testaverde

Net worth: $10 million

In 2019, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed a young quarterback named Vincent Testaverde. He’s the son of Vinny Testaverde, who was chosen by the Bucs No. 1 overall in 1987 and remains the franchise’s leading passer today. He threw for 14,820 yards before he moved to Cleveland in 1993 — then to Baltimore, then to New York, then to Dallas, then to back to New York, then finally to New England. His career spanned 21 years, more than one-fifth of the entire 100-year history of the NFL. He threw for 46,233 yards, scored 275 touchdowns and presided over the Jets in an exciting era in the late ’90s when he and coach Bill Parcels led the team to the AFC Championship game.

1988: Aundray Bruce

Net worth: Unknown

Although he stood 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighed 265 pounds in his prime, Aundray Bruce could run the 40-yard dash in just 4.53 seconds. His talent and stellar college career, however, didn’t translate to success in the NFL — at least not the kind you’d expect from a No. 1 pick. He started in only 42 games in 11 years, which he spent first with the Falcons and then with the Raiders. No team has ever selected a linebacker as the No. 1 overall pick since then. Although his net worth is unknown, Bruce signed a $4.5 million contract with the Falcons two weeks before he was even drafted in 1988.

1989: Troy Aikman

Net worth: $50 million

Few athletes in Dallas Cowboys history are more revered than Troy Aikman, who spent all 12 years of his Hall of Fame career wearing the Blue and Silver. He went to six Pro Bowls, threw for just shy of 33,000 yards and won three Super Bowls. He’s maintained a successful and profitable second career as a respected broadcaster and analyst since hanging up the cleats in 2000.

1990: Jeff George

Net worth: Unknown

The Colts sacrificed a lot to get the No. 1 overall pick in 1990, including trading several existing players and future draft picks — and they spent it all on quarterback Jeff George. The return on their investment — Indy signed him to a six-year, $15 million deal — was underwhelming, to say the least. George bounced between five different teams during his 12 years in the NFL, but he only started in all 16 games in three of those years. He struggled from the outset, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns his rookie year. In the end, he lost 35 of his 49 career starts.

1991: Russell Maryland

Net worth: Unknown

The Cowboys did not suffer from buyer’s remorse with its No. 1 selection of defensive tackle Russell Maryland. He helped the team win three Super Bowls and was chosen for the Pro Bowl in 1993. He also played for the Raiders and Packers, and when his 10-year career was over, he had amassed 371 tackles and 24 1/2 sacks. Between college and the NFL, he won five championships in 14 combined years of football. His net worth is unknown, but the Cowboys signed him for $7.9 million, including a $3 million signing bonus that was bigger than Troy Aikman’s or Eddie George’s. In 1996, the Raiders signed him to a six-year, $19 million contract.

1992: Steve Emtman

Net worth: Unknown

Defensive tackle Steve Emtman blew out his knee during his rookie season and was plagued by injuries for the rest of his career, which spanned three teams in just six years. He wrecked his other knee his second year until finally nerve damage in his neck forced him to retire at 27. His net worth is unknown, but his original contract with the Colts was for $9 million over four years, including a $4.165 million signing bonus, which was unprecedented for any player at any position.

1993: Drew Bledsoe

Net worth: $48 million

In 1994, a year after the Patriots drafted him with the first overall pick, Drew Bledsoe threw for 4,555 yards, threw 25 touchdowns, won 10 games and earned his team a trip to the playoffs. He was the franchise quarterback until the second week of the 2001 season when New York Jet Mo Lewis crushed him with a devastating hit that nearly killed Bledsoe. Although he suffered a collapsed lung, a sheared blood vessel in his chest, internal bleeding and a concussion, he actually returned to the field and played another series. While he was recovering, a young backup named Tom Brady — drafted in the sixth round as the 199th overall selection — came in to replace him. The following year, Bledsoe was traded to Buffalo.

1994: Dan Wilkinson

Net worth: Unknown

Although he weighed well over 300 pounds and could bench press 225 pounds for 35 consecutive reps, defensive tackle Dan Wilkinson could run the 40 in 4.7 seconds. Although he amassed 54 1/2 career sacks, which is good, he bounced around to four different teams during his 13-year career. He played hot and cold, had a tendency for creating headaches and drama for coaches and owners, and never lived up to his potential — or to the $14.4 million contract, which included a massive $5 million signing bonus that he signed with the Bengals upon being drafted.

1995: Ki-Jana Carter

Net worth: $3 million

Among Cincinnati fans, the ’90s are remembered as the “Lost Decade,” and not only because of Dan Wilkinson. Running back Ki-Jana Carter is a perennial favorite among “draft bust” lists, although it’s not entirely his fault. He blew out his knee just a few weeks after being drafted during his third time ever touching the ball in a regulation game. He spent the rest of the year on the bench, came back and played two mediocre seasons, was injured again and finally was cut by the Bengals. He then played a few lackluster seasons in Washington and New Orleans before retiring after only seven years with just 1,134 total rushing yards and 20 touchdowns to show for his career.

1996: Keyshawn Johnson

Net worth: $20 million

Keyshawn Johnson was the first wide receiver to go first in the draft since Irving Fryar in 1984. He played for the Jets in the exciting Parcells/Testaverde era when New York fell just one game short of the Super Bowl. Johnson would win a Super Bowl later with the Bucs. Outspoken and occasionally controversial, Johnson went to the Pro Bowl three times during his 11-year career.

1997: Orlando Pace

Net worth: $30 million

Tackle Orlando Pace was the first offensive lineman chosen with the No. 1 overall pick since 1968 — and St. Louis chose well. He went on to a 13-year Hall of Fame career that included five All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowls. He anchored the Rams offense during one of its most successful eras, serving as the key blocker for seven 1,000-yard rushers and three straight NFL MVPs.

1998: Peyton Manning

Net worth: $200 million

Much of Peyton Manning’s massive fortune comes from his huge endorsement deals with Nationwide, Papa John’s, Nike, Gatorade and more. On the field, it’s hard to imagine that any No. 1 draft pick has ever panned out better. Although he finished his 18-year career in Denver, he spent most of his time in Indianapolis, where his long counts and frequent audibles confused and frustrated defenses. He won a Super Bowl with each team, broke several significant records, went to 14 Pro Bowls, was named All-Pro seven times and league MVP five times.

1999: Tim Couch

Net worth: $26 million

Tim Couch is widely panned as a big-time draft bust, but the label isn’t totally fair. He was drafted the year the Browns reentered the league as an expansion team that would come to be known as perennial doormats in the ensuing years. The last time they were in the playoffs was 2002 — led by none other than Tim Couch. He played just five seasons, all of which were plagued by injuries, and during his rookie year, he and the lowly Browns were able to muster up only two victories in 16 games.

2000: Courtney Brown

Net worth: Unknown

Like Tim Couch, Courtney Brown suffered both from injuries and the misfortune of playing for the Cleveland Browns in the post-expansion era. The defensive end played one more year than Couch — six seasons in total — and performed hot and cold when he was playing. His rookie year is the only season he started all 16 games. Although his net worth is unknown, he earned nearly $29 million during his lackluster career.

2001: Michael Vick

Net worth: $16 million

One of the greatest rushing quarterbacks of all time, Michael Vick changed the nature of his position. He was the first quarterback ever to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season and Vick remains the all-time leader with 6,109 rushing yards from under center. In 2007, however, his career came to a screeching halt when he was indicted on charges that were hideous even by the standards of modern NFL hoodlumism — puppy murder. Vick was indicted on federal charges of running a grossly cruel dogfighting ring, was convicted, served his prison sentence, publicly repented and rejoined the NFL in Philadelphia, where he enjoyed a career season and a fourth trip to the Pro Bowl.

2002: David Carr

Net worth: $19 million

It’s hard to argue that David Carr wasn’t a major bust for the Texans. He piled up several records, but virtually all of them were terrible, including leading the league with 12 recoveries of his own 21 fumbles and suffering a record 76 sacks. He spent the first half of his 10-year career with Houston and spent the rest bouncing around the league as a backup. In the end, he tallied 71 interceptions and 65 touchdowns.

2003: Carson Palmer

Net worth: $60 million

Although frequently plagued by injuries, Carson Palmer was dependable, but never an elite quarterback. He started with Cincinnati, who took him with the No. 1 selection in 2003 and eventually led them to their first winning season and postseason appearance in a decade and a half. He represented the team in two Pro Bowls. He then spent two years with the Raiders, then finished his career in a respectable fashion in Arizona, where he engineered a run at the NFC Championship — a game Arizona ultimately lost — and earned himself a third trip to the Pro Bowl.

2004: Eli Manning

Net worth: $150 million

Following his father, Archie, and his brother, Peyton, Eli Manning extended his family dynasty of elite NFL quarterbacks. He played for 16 seasons ending in 2019, every one of them with the Giants. He won two Super Bowls and went to four Pro Bowls. By the time he retired last year, he had thrown for more than 57,000 yards and threw 366 touchdowns.

2005: Alex Smith

Net worth: $55 million

With the benefit of hindsight, it’s clear that the San Francisco 49ers should have used their No. 1 pick to claim Aaron Rodgers, who despite being drafted all the way down at No. 25 went on to become one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation. Smith got thrown into the fire too early in a league where quarterbacks face a steep learning curve and he suffered serious setbacks from injuries, but he’s not a bust by any means. He led San Francisco deep into the playoffs several times, likewise with the Chiefs.

2006: Mario Williams

Net worth: $30 million

Standing 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighing in at 300 pounds, defensive end Mario Williams could run the 40 in 4.66 seconds in his prime. He lived up to his natural abilities. Williams went to four Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro once. During his 11 seasons, played mostly with Houston and Buffalo, he amassed some impressive statistics, including 97 1/2 sacks.

2007: JaMarcus Russell

Net worth: $9 million

In the annals of draft busts, there is JaMarcus Russell and there’s everybody else. He played just three seasons between 2007-2009 before being cut by the Raiders. The quarterback was an LSU icon and the MVP of the Sugar Bowl, but his poor choices and shaky work ethic led to a dismal but mercifully short career in the NFL. Despite his promise, there were warning signs from the very beginning. Russell missed training camp his rookie year while holding out for the most lucrative rookie contract in history — worth $68 million over six years including $32 million guaranteed — which he eventually got. In the end, he played just 31 games, throwing only 18 touchdowns but 23 interceptions.

2008: Jake Long

Net worth: Unknown

Drafted by Miami, offensive tackle Jake Long also served stints with St. Louis, Atlanta and Minnesota. He earned his spot at the top of the draft during a nine-year career that included four trips to the Pro Bowl and one selection to All-Pro status. He was only the third offensive lineman to secure the No. 1 pick after Orlando Pace in 1997 and Ron Yary in 1968. Both men are now in the Hall of Fame. His net worth is unknown, but he earned more than $71 million over the course of his career.

2009: Matthew Stafford

Net worth: $35 million

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford owns several impressive NFL records. He reached 40,000 passing yards faster than any player in history and he was the youngest player ever to throw five or more touchdowns in a single game — and the list goes on. Although Detroit hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991, Stafford has made the impossibly unsuccessful Lions a competitive team. In 2017, he became the highest-paid player in the NFL with a contract extension worth $135 million over five years, including a $50 million signing bonus and $92 million in guaranteed money.

2010: Sam Bradford

Net worth: $70 million

During Sam Bradford’s inaugural year in St. Louis, he set an NFL record for most completions thrown by a rookie, earning him the title of that year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. He landed a huge contract — the NFL’s last supersized deal for a No. 1 pick before the league tightened rules on rookie contracts. Between St. Louis, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Arizona, he clocked four seasons with more than 3,500 passing yards out of nine years in the NFL. He’s enjoyed mega-contracts the entire time, earning more than $130 million in less than a decade.

2011: Cam Newton

Net worth: $45 million

Cam Newton, until being released this year, became the franchise quarterback that Carolina hoped he’d be when they drafted him in the No. 1 spot — and he didn’t waste any time. He became the first quarterback in history to throw for 400 yards in his first game, broke both passing and rushing records his rookie year, including breaking the 4,000-yard mark during his inaugural season, something no other rookie has done. He was an easy choice for Rookie of the Year and later went on to become a one-time MVP, a three-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro.

2012: Andrew Luck

Net worth: $40 million

Andrew Luck was expected to go first in the 2011 draft, but he opted to stay at Stanford for another year. He had the difficult job of replacing Peyton Manning. He played just six seasons between 2012-2018 — he missed all of 2017 due to injury. He was chosen for the Pro Bowl for four of those years and was voted Comeback Player of the Year in 2018. In 2016, he signed a contract extension — then a record — for $140 million over five years. In 2019, however, he shocked the world by retiring in his prime at the age of 29, leaving millions of dollars on the table in exchange for safeguarding his health and well-being.

2013: Eric Fisher

Net worth: Unknown

Offensive tackle Eric Fisher struggled out of the gate during his rookie year, putting up disappointing numbers after being drafted by Kansas City with the first pick. His play improved sufficiently, however, to earn him a $48 million contract extension in 2016, not to mention a trip to the Pro Bowl and, eventually, a Super Bowl championship — Kansas City’s first in a half-century.

2014: Jadeveon Clowney

Net worth: $13 million

A rare physical specimen whose 4.53-second 40-yard dash made him the fastest defensive lineman in the NFL, Jadeveon Clowney was on track to be drafted near the top of the first round well before 2014. Houston drafted the defensive end, who was later picked up by the Seahawks in 2019. During those six years, he went to the Pro Bowl three times and scored 32 sacks.

2015: Jameis Winston

Net worth: $12 million

Jameis Winston suffered a shoulder injury in 2017 — one of only two years that he threw for fewer than 4,000 yards. His rookie year with Tampa Bay — in which he broke a litany of franchise records — he threw for 4,042 yards. In 2019, he threw for 5,109. In all, the one-time Pro Bowler has amassed nearly 20,000 yards and thrown 121 touchdowns in just five seasons.

2016: Jared Goff

Net worth: $20 million

After just four seasons in the NFL, Jared Goff has been to the Pro Bowl twice. He threw for more than 4,600 yards in both 2018 and 2019, and 3,804 in 2017. The Rams drafted him in the first round, and he’s repaid them with a career completion percentage of 62.4. In 2018, he led the Rams to the Super Bowl, which they lost to Tom Brady’s New England Patriots.

2017: Myles Garrett

Net worth: $12 million

The Browns drafted Myles Garrett and expected him to start at the beginning of the 2017 season. A preseason injury, however, sidelined him until October and he suffered another injury later in the season that kept him on the bench. Despite playing only 11 games that year, he still led the team in sacks. He was named defensive captain in 2018 and was selected to play in one Pro Bowl.

2018: Baker Mayfield

Net worth: $12 million

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was selected for the Pro Bowl for one of his two NFL seasons (so far), throwing for more than 3,700 yards and more than 20 touchdowns both years — he tossed 27 touchdowns his rookie year. The miserable Browns have finished with losing records both years since he was drafted, but in 2018, Mayfield led the team to one of its best losing records of the decade, a rare silver lining for a team that hasn’t won its division since 1989.

2019: Kyler Murray

Net worth: $13 million

Kyler Murray threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns in his first game ever after being drafted in the No. 1 spot by Arizona. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns on just 542 tries for an excellent completion percentage of 64.4.

All net worth information is from Celebrity Net Worth and is accurate as of April 15, 2020.

