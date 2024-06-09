Net ratings, player totals for Florida football’s 2024 transfer portal activity

The college football transfer portal is the cornerstone of the newest paradigm in college sports, allowing student-athletes to ostensibly move freely between programs similar to free agency in professional sports.

CBS Sports writer Brandon Marcello recently tabulated the net ratings and player totals for every Power Four team ahead of the 2024 campaign based on their results in the portal. Despite a solid showing overall in regards to addressing pressing roster needs, Florida is merely in the middle of the pack among its Southeastern Conference peers.

According to Marcello’s data, the Gators rank tenth in net rating gain in comparison to other SEC programs, butting up a score of 1.46. That breaks down into an average transfer rating of 89.27 with 15 transfers coming in while 24 left the Orange and Blue.

Other SEC schools in the rankings

The Texas Longhorns are at the top of the list, followed by the Missouri Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs in the top five, respectively. The Kentucky Wildcats, South Carolina Gamecocks, LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers also rank ahead of Florida, respectively.

Florida’s 2024 season opener

Florida opens up its 2024 regular-season schedule in the Swamp against the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31. Kickoff time is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ABC Sports.

