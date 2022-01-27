NET ranking unchanged for Florida after close Tennessee loss

Florida basketball came out against the Tennessee Volunteers with an energy rarely seen this season on Wednesday night, but between being shorthanded in the paint and some questionable (no) calls by the referees, the Gators just did not have enough to outlast its opponent.

Despite the seven-point loss, UF did not lose any ground in the NET rankings on Thursday morning, sitting firmly at No. 45. Florida had fallen from No. 34 to No. 44 after the loss to the Ole Miss Rebels and slipped yet another spot ahead of Wednesday night’s game. Sitting on the edge of the NCAA Tournament bubble, the Gators have some work to do if Mike White is going to make his fifth-straight appearance in the Big Dance.

Florida gets back to the grind on Saturday when it hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the O’Connell Center for this year’s Big 12/SEC Challenge, with tipoff scheduled for 4 p.m. EST.

