NET champion Canton South gets three players to OHSAA D2 tennis district; D1 in progress

Northeast Tennis Conference champion Canton South used Tuesday's OHSAA Division II sectionals to advance three players to the district tournament.

South junior Marissa Zaleski in singles and the seniors duo of Emily Thompson and Rowan Laughlin in doubles each won three sectional matches Tuesday at Wooster. That puts them in Saturday's sectional semifinals, the level needed to guarantee a spot in next week's district tournament in Fairlawn.

Zaleski, in her third year as the Wildcats' No. 1 singles player, won her matches by a combined 36-4 game score. Thompson and Laughlin won theirs by a combined 36-8.

South repeated as regular-season champion in the 10-team NEC and then won the NEC tournament, in which Chippewa, Alliance and Orrville came in second, third and fourth, respectively.

"Our girls played steady tennis all season," said South head coach Rob Doerschuk. "Marissa is returning to districts for the third time while Rowan and Em are back for the second time.

"They’ve each put in tons of court time over the years and it’s no surprise to see them get this far."

In Saturday's semis, No. 3 seed Zaleski will face No. 2 seed Katarina Jovanovic of Norton. They are 1-1 against each other across the last two seasons.

The No. 1 seed is Akron Hoban junior Haley Slay, one of three players this season to face unbeaten Hoover standout Tess Bucher and not lose 6-0, 6-0.

Bucher is the No. 1 seed in the Division I sectional that won't determine district qualifiers until Thursday's quarterfinals at Jackson.

In Tuesday's early Division I sectional rounds, Bucher won two 6-0, 6-0 matches. Senior teammate Lindsay Crawford, who spent the regular season mostly playing doubles, won three matches, the most notable producing a 6-1, 6-3 win over GlenOak's No. 1 singles player, Ella Lavy.

Perry sophomore Haylee Fearon, the No. 2 seed in singles, played her way into a quarterfinal against Jackson's Grace Kargel. No. 4 seed Alessandra McCann of Jackson and Amaya Pablo of Hoover also reached quarterfinals.

One of Tuesday's tense matches ended after sunset with Pablo outlasting Jackson's Shakthi Prabhakaran 6-4, 7-6.

The top two sectional seeds in doubles - Hoover's Addison Sheil-Ema Papcke and Bridget Fink-Nyla Spangler - breezed into quarterfinals, in which Jackson also advanced two tandems, No. 3 seed Ashley Helle-Alexis McCann and No. 4 seed Anisha Rawal-Isha Nagajothi.

"The first day was long, hot and miserable, but all seven of our girls won all of their matches, and everybody was really excited for everybody," Hoover head coach Ryan Shaffer said.

Jackson head coach Brett Marlowe said, "We got better the whole way this season. We gave Hoover one of the best matches, which I'm proud of. We had a big win recent win over Magnificat. The season has been a big success … a building block for the future."

Thursday's DI sectionals will be limited to quarterfinals, which will produce district qualifiers. DI sectional semifinals and finals, determining district seeding, are Saturday morning.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Hoover, Jackson, Canton South results at OHSAA tennis sectionals