Nestor Cortes dominates as Yankees hold on to 4-2 win over Orioles

Nestor Cortes pitched six scoreless and the Yankees held on to a 4-2 win over the Orioles on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Here are the takeaways...

- The Yankees offense strung together hits and manufactured some runs in this one. Anthony Volpe hit a two-out single in the second to put the Yanks up on the board. Then, Giancarlo Stanton hit a cutter back up the middle to score New York's second run. Gleyber Torres, after trying to score from third on a soft groundball to second base, picked up an RBI on a sac fly.

DJ LeMahieu also hit a sac fly to put the Yankees up 4-0 in the fifth.

- The four runs were more than enough for Cortes, who pitched six shutout innings, giving up just five hits, no walks while striking out six batters. The Yankees' southpaw has given up just two runs over his last 13 innings.

- Following Cortes, the Yankees bullpen was largely effective. Michael Tonkin and Luke Weaver pitched scoreless innings but Clay Holmes got himself into trouble. In a non-save situation, Holmes allowed a two-run shot to Anthony Santander to cut the Yankees lead in half. The Yankees closer settled down to strike out Luis Mateo and get Colton Cowser to ground out to end the game.

- Aaron Judge left Tuesday's game early after being hit by a pitch on the hand in the third inning. The 94 mph fastball from starter Albert Suarez hit Judge on the knuckle of his left hand. Judge would play centerfield in the top of the fourth, but was pinch-hit for by Trent Grisham in the bottom half of the inning.

Judge finished going 1-for-1 with a run scored and the HBP.

Torres would be hit in the same area in the fifth but he stood in the game.

- Ben Rice, the Yankees' No. 12 prospect, made his MLB debut on Tuesday. While the catcher-turned-first-baseman went 1-for-4 at the plate, he was solid on defense. He did grab a grounder to the right side that he probably should have let Torres take, but instead, the prospect took it and there was no one at first base for him to throw to.

He was later subbed out for defensive purposes in the eighth.

Game MVP: Nestor Cortes

With the Yankees losing Judge early, and the team picking up just four runs, Cortes held down the high-powered Orioles offense and gave the Yankees a big-time start against their AL East rivals.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees and Orioles continue their three-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Gerrit Cole will make his 2024 debut while Baltimore will have Cade Povich (0-1, 4.76 ERA) on the mound.