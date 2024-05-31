Neshannock wins third straight WPIAL championship

May 30—CALIFORNIA, Pa. — The Neshannock High softball team capped off another WPIAL playoff run with gold on Thursday.

The top-seeded Lady Lancers went blanked second-seeded Bentworth, 3-0, in the WPIAL Class 2A championship at PennWest University California's Lilley Field.

Neshannock is now WPIAL champion for a third consecutive year and has an undefeated 22-0 record on the season.

Neshannock's Gabby Perod, a catcher and senior, led her team with two RBIs.

Neshannock's Addy Frye (15-0) walked away with the win in the pitcher's circle. She went the distance and gave up two hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts.

