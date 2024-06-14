Neshannock softball team vying for third state crown

Jun. 13—One more game stands between the Neshannock High softball team and a perfect season.

After defeating 25 teams in a row, the Lady Lancers have arrived at the PIAA Class 2A championship. Neshannock will face South Williamsport at 11 a.m. Friday at Penn State University's Nittany Lion Softball Park.

The Lady Lancers reached the state championship after defeating Lawrence County rival Laurel, 1-0, in the PIAA Class 2A semifinal round Monday at Mohawk High School.

"It was an exciting game," Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said on the semifinal game. "I keep reading all the reporters writing about a quiet celebration and it definitely was a quiet celebration. I think part of it was just relief that we got through what we consider to be one of the toughest teams that we will face and just one of the biggest games of the season. It was a quiet celebration out of respect as well for a team of players and coaches that we really like. That one run, we were able to hang on, and here we move on to Friday."

Last season, Neshannock was denied a trip to the state championship after falling to Everett, 9-6, in the state semifinals. That loss snapped the Lady Lancers' 48-game win streak, which is a WPIAL record.

"It was a quick talk after the game because you see how emotional the girls are and the coaches ourselves are just feeling all kind of different emotions at that moment ... frustration I think because we never made that many errors in a whole season but also sadness because you're not going on and moving on to the state championship," Lash said. "We just got on the bus and I told the girls 'Hey, we're going to stop eventually and go to dinner.' I think in that time before we went to dinner it was like everybody had time to get it all out and cry their eyes out and just go to dinner. We just had some little talks at dinner. It was more just friendly conversation and when we got back to the school we talked about the game and just really thought about what our focus was for the next year and that was taking all the way."

In 2022, the Lady Lancers won the PIAA Class 2A crown and ended the season with a 26-0 record. Now, they look to take the third title in program history and repeat an undefeated season.

"We play the games and we do play it one game at a time. If we have talks about being undefeated it's minimal," Lash said. "We don't focus on records. We try not to focus on numbers. I know that people do focus on numbers but it's 'Hey, let's focus on the little things. Let's come to practice, let's take care of business and get better at everything that we're going to have to do.'"

Lash commented on South Williamsport.

"My coaching staff has had a chance to find a couple of games here and there," she said. "I was able to find some games today. Really, I have work to do tonight. I got a good look but I would like to watch more."

Neshannock's four seniors — Ali Giordano, Abigale Measel, Katherine Nativio and Gabby Perod — first experienced state gold in 2022. Now, they look to finish their career at Neshannock with another state title.

"They're hard working kids, so you kind of have high expectations for them," Lash said of her seniors. "I think the community, the parents and coaches have had those high expectations since they were freshmen and sophomores. That sophomore year, I know the girls just poured everything they could into the season. That year especially I think the girls just played so loose. I don't know if it was that youthful mind because we had a lot of freshmen and sophomores starting that state championship game. They really did something special that year.

"Last year, again, they did something special. I know we had a loss but when you look at it they set a WPIAL record for the 48-win streak. To keep things going and have a senior year like they've had it just shows you're working with a phenomenal group of girls."

Lash said preparation for the championship game has been good.

"We're focusing on little things. We're just getting a lot of fielding reps and splitting up our infield and outfield and just hitting ball after ball to them," she said. "We're making them move and making them work. Then, we bring everyone together and have a full fielding practice. We kind of ask the girls too to give us input. We always tell them this is your team as well."

There's always room for improvement heading into a state championship.

"Last night, especially, was nice because we got finished and we played 21 outs defensively and we ask that question if anyone sees anything we need to work on," Lash said. "Ali (Giordano) spoke up and said I think we need to do this so we spent an extra 25 minutes working on fielding and doing exactly what she felt we needed. Right after she spoke up, everybody else agreed. It was just really nice that the girls will give you input too about things we need to work on."

Addy Frye (18-0) will start in the pitcher's circle for Neshannock. Frye has allowed only seven runs this season and has an ERA of 0.48 with 205 total strikeouts.

Frye joined the Lady Lancers as a freshman in 2022 as a transfer from Sharpsville and helped capture the 2022 state title in the circle. Frye is no stranger to the championship game.

"I think she's a pretty calm kid too so I don't know that these pressure situations seem to get to her too much," Lash said of Frye. "The one thing I keep saying about Addy is that as these games go by I think she gets stronger."

Frye is also the No. 3 hitter in Neshannock's batting lineup and has a batting average of .484 with an on-base percentage of .571. She leads her team in RBIs (32) and home runs (5).

The leadoff hitter, Miley Anderson, always gets things going. In the semifinal game against Laurel, Anderson scored the lone run.

"She's great. I say it all the time. I think Miley gets better every single day in practices and games," Lash said. "She's a very coachable kid. She's like a sponge. Anything you tell her, she's listening and she's trying. She's just been a great addition this year and a great leadoff batter. She's so aggressive on the bases; speedy with those fast little legs and she's a kid that will take chances and I think sometimes it's chances that the other team won't expect."

Anderson has a batting average of .479 with an on-base percentage of .573. Anderson leads Neshannock in hits (34) and stolen bases (32).

Following Anderson is the No. 2 hitter in Jaidon Nogay. Nogay and Anderson are similar in being lefties and outfielders.

"Offensively, they're pretty similar players. They can bunt and hit to the fence and recently they both learned to slap so they've brought another tool to the game," Lash said. "Jaidon's a great No. 2 hitter because she's usually going to bunt or hit to move Miley up. Offensively, I got a great 1-2 combination. Defensively, at center field and left field, they just do a great job communicating and they move the balls as well. There doesn't seem to be many gaps between them."

Nogay has a batting average of .466 with an on-base percentage of .568 and 19 RBIs.

In the 2022 season, Neshannock's Gabby Quinn helped in winning the state title with a two-run home run. Lash said Quinn is due for another big hit.

"I thought she was maybe due Monday," Lash said. "I just felt like something big was going to happen and it didn't but that's OK. I know she had a good base hit on Monday. That's all we're looking for. Let's get the hits at the right time."

Quinn is tied with Addy Frye in leading the team in homers at five apiece.

The tail-end of the state playoffs is always a hectic time of the season.

"We're busy. As soon as we get here we might chat a little bit about what we're going to do. We do have breaks, I will say," Lash said. "We take a break between working on defense and offense. During playoff season, we bring popsicles and have a freezer full of freezy pops. We just take a break and just sit there until everybody's done with their popsicle and go back out and play."

What are the keys to victory for the Lady Lancers?

"We just need more offensive run support to back up the great pitching that Addy's been doing for us," Lash said. "If Addy comes in as Addy has been then we should have a strong performance from her. But, we say it all the time, we don't just rely on Addy. We have to play defense and I believe we will. We have to start stringing some runs together."