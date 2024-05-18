Neshannock softball team upends Riverside in playoff action

May 17—The Neshannock High softball team captured its 20th consecutive win for the 2024 season on Thursday.

Top-seeded Neshannock defeated ninth-seeded Riverside, 11-1, in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs at Mohawk High School. The game ended in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.

"I will say, we went down to Hempfield (on) Tuesday and had a scrimmage for playoffs in getting both Hempfield and us ready...That was a 6A team; No. 1 seed. Then to transition back to our 2A, and a great team in Riverside. I always say GeriLynn (Cummings) improves that team every time we play them," Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. "If you play them two times in a season, that second time is going to be way better. This year we got three times in the season and I saw a better squad out there, just kids that really want it. We just needed to maintain that same level of coming out and playing to the best of our abilities."

Neshannock had a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

"We've been practicing hard. Our last game was against North Allegheny last Friday, I think it was. The girls had prom. It's really been a hard time of the year to navigate with all of the school activities," Lash said. "We had an AP exam today with four girls, two of them being starters and two of them being our base runners, so it's just been trying to keep all of that in line and just being ready to come out and play."

Neshannock will take on fifth-seeded Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals at a time, date and place to be determined.

"We're just going to go out and play hard," Lash said. "We're going to play like we know we can and use whatever pitching we need. I think if we play like we can we should come out on top."

Neshannock's Abigale Measel (7-0) started in the circle. Measel went the distance and surrendered two hits, one run — earned — and pitched one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Measel said it was "very exciting," to get back into the action, adding, "I knew we were all hyped to play and start things off. We had a lot of practices this week; getting ready. I knew we were really excited to play."

Measel set the tone in the top of the first inning after striking out the first three batters.

"I guess I was definitely trying to go as hard as I can for the first inning to try and start off good so that the energy of our team was up," Measel said.

Lash said "we have full confidence in," Measel, adding, "I always say what a great pitching staff we have. I think so many teams would kill for what we have. We have Addy (Frye), we have Abigale and we have Gianna Pagila who was stepping up in the game today as well."

In the top of the second inning, Carlee Crawford hit a triple for Riverside and Mia Williams brought her home to take a 1-0 lead.

Measel pitched another three consecutive strikeouts in the top of the third inning. In the bottom of the third, Neshannock's Katherine Nativio belted a solo home run to tie the game at one.

"I couldn't be more happy," Lash said on Nativio's homer. "She's another kid that just works hard. She's had her struggles, she gets very frustrated, we talk her through that. I almost had to put my glasses on because she just brought a tear to my eye. I know how hard she works and how much that meant to her. She was even shaking a little bit after she came across the plate and into the dugout. She was very happy and everybody was thrilled for her because we all know how hard she works."

Things opened up for the Lady Lancers in the bottom of the fourth inning with Gianna Pagila plating two runs to give Neshannock a 3-1 lead.

"I knew it was coming," Pagila said on her two-RBI hit. "Our energy was great today and we've been working a lot on hitting. I just really felt a big inning coming. They just started with some good hits and I felt confident and ready to get a hit for my team. We felt it. Our energy was great and we had so much fun."

With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, Neshannock had Pagila get home on a wild pitch and that was followed by Neshannock's Callie Biondi sliding home on another wild pitch to make the score 5-1.

"The girls understand the game. It's a high softball IQ. We work base running really from I'd say in the winter," Lash said. "In the offseason, we do a lot of base running in the indoor facility at RAW (Athletics) and then as soon as we get outside during mandatories every day at the start of the season we spend half an hour on base running. Lately, we've been going more into the situational types of things rather than just running the bases hard. The girls focus, look for certain opportunities and we know 'Ball on the ground, hey, you're going.'"

Neshannock's Miley Anderson plated a run and teammate Jaidon Nogay hit a triple to bring home the final two runs of the inning and lift the score to 8-1.

"I just figured I really needed to get a hit then," Nogay said of her triple. "I just hit it and kept running because I saw my dad (Don Nogay) telling me to come to third. I was really happy."

In the bottom of the fifth, Gabby Quinn hit a double to bring home two more runs for Neshannock, which was followed by Gabby Perod bringing home Quinn to wrap up the game.