Neshannock softball team knocks off Union

Apr. 15—A pair of defending WPIAL softball champs put their skills on display Sunday afternoon.

Neshannock High took control early, plating five runs in the first inning en route to a 12-2 nonsection home win over Union.

The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.

The Lady Lancers won the Class 2A crown last year and the Lady Scots captured the Class 1A title a season ago.

Both teams recorded seven hits.

Abigale Measel delivered two hits and two RBIs for Neshannock (4-0). Addy Frye knocked in two runs for the Lady Lancers.

Measel and Frye both hit one home run apiece.

Frye (4-0) went the distance to earn the win. She allowed seven hits and two earned runs with two walks and 12 strikeouts.

Olivia Williams recorded two hits for Union (5-1).

Mia Preuhs (3-1) went the distance in taking the loss. Preuhs pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits and 12 runs — eight earned — with four walks and four strikeouts.

Preuhs also hit a solo home run.

Neshannock scored five runs in the first, one in the second, and two each in the third, fourth and fifth frames.

Union scored a run in the fourth and one more in the fifth.

Neshannock visits New Brighton at 3:45 p.m. Monday, while the Lady Scots travel to Sewickley Academy for a doubleheader. The first game starts at 4 p.m.

Union 18,

New Castle 12

Offense was on display Saturday afternoon on the Lady 'Canes' new field in nonsection action.

The Lady Scots banged out 15 total hits, including three home runs, in the win.

Olivia Benedict, Tori May and Bella Cameron collected three hits each for Union. Olivia Williams belted two home runs and drove in four runs, while Addie Nogay notched two hits.

Irelyn Fisher, Mia Preuhs, Benedict, May and Cameron plated two runs apiece for the winners.

Benedict tripled and Preuhs chipped in with a home run.

Piper Jendrysik started and went 6 1/3 innings to pick up the win. Jendrysik allowed seven hits and nine runs — all earned — with five walks and six strikeouts.

New Castle (1-5) recorded nine hits, led by Olivia Hood, Aycealea Rose and Raequelle Young with two each.

Hood (1-5) knocked in five runs and Keara Mangieri added a pair.

Hood started and suffered the loss. She tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up 11 hits and 14 runs — eight earned — with a walk and a strikeout.

Union scored three runs in the first, five in the second, one in the third, four in the fifth and five in the sixth.

New Castle countered with solo runs in each of the first three frames, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and five in the sixth.

The Lady 'Canes travel to Moon at 4 p.m. Monday.

