Neshannock softball team advances to PIAA championship

Jun. 10—The Neshannock High softball team is headed to the PIAA Class 2A championship game.

In a Lawrence County showdown, the Lady Lancers defeated Laurel, 1-0, in the PIAA Class 2A semifinal round on Monday at Mohawk High School to advance.

Laurel ends its season with an overall record of 20-6, three of those losses coming to the Lady Lancers.

Neshannock will face South Williamsport in the championship at 11 a.m. on Friday at Penn State University's Nittany Lion Softball Park. South Williamsport advanced with a 3-0 victory over Bald Eagle.

Neshannock (25-0) is looking for another undefeated season. The Lady Lancers won the PIAA Class 2A crown in 2022 and ended the season with a 26-0 record.

Neshannock's Addy Frye (18-0) went the distance in the pitcher's circle. She allowed one hit, walking two and striking out 12.

Frye singled on an error in the top of the first inning to bring home Miley Anderson for the lone run of the game.

Laurel's Autumn Boyd (10-5) took the loss in the circle. Boyd also went the distance and surrendered four hits, one run — unearned — and pitched three walks and four strikeouts.

The Lady Spartans lose three seniors — Boyd, Addison Deal and Alexis Brua — on their roster.

For more coverage of the game, see Wednesday's print edition of the New Castle News.

cpattison@ncnewsonline.com