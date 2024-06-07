Neshannock, Laurel ready for next step in PIAA playoffs

Jun. 6—Two Lawrence County softball teams remain in contention for PIAA gold after Monday.

Four teams — Laurel High, Mohawk, Neshannock and Union — entered the first round of the PIAA playoffs with just the Lady Lancers and the Lady Spartans walking away with wins to advance.

Both Neshannock and Laurel are in the PIAA Class 2A playoff bracket. If both Lawrence County teams win their upcoming quarterfinal games, they will meet in the semifinals.

NESHANNOCK VS. SAEGERTOWN, PIAA CLASS 2A QUARTERFINAL ROUND

The Lady Lancers' game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday at Allegheny College's Robertson Softball Field.

Neshannock, the WPIAL Class 2A champions, hosted West Shamokin on Monday and came away with a 10-0 victory. The game ended in the sixth inning because of the mercy rule.

"Once we got through those first couple of innings, everybody came around," Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. "We started playing offensively better together and were stringing some hits together."

The Lady Lancers hold a 23-0 record after Monday. Their opponent, Saegertown, is the District 10 champion and boasts a 19-2 record.

"I got home from round one of practice, sat down and was determined to find something," Lash said. "I found a game of theirs from playoffs two weeks ago.

"I'm seeing some things that are telling me that we need to stay aggressive, get on base and be aggressive with our base running...using our head and talents to come out on top."

Neshannock's Miley Anderson, the leadoff hitter, started things off for her team in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. Anderson has a batting average of .476 with an on-base percentage of .580.

Anderson has recorded 30 hits, 23 singles, three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 12 RBIs for the season.

"She's a great one in that leadoff spot and I keep saying she just keeps getting better and better every game. She's really zoned in as soon as the game begins," Lash said of Anderson. "Being that leadoff hitter, she seems to get some things started. Her excitement is one of the things I love the most. I see such energy from her. It does rub off on the time."

Anderson added to her offensive arsenal by learning how to slap the ball.

"Ever since I met Miley, being a lefty, I know she bunts and knows she could swing away. I always asked her if she was a slapper. She'd smile and say 'Well, no. I've had some lessons but never done it in a game,'" Lash said. "After watching Bentworth especially that could be another weapon that could happen. Donny (Nogay) asked Neleh (Nogay) and she worked with our lefties and it was three to five days. Miley had practice slapping off live pitching. Neleh, believe me, we appreciate her so much for giving her time back to the team in order to teach Miley and her sister Jaidon (Nogay) to do that."

Jaidon Nogay, the No. 2 hitter in Neshannock's lineup has a batting average of .491 with an on-base percentage of .588. She has 26 hits, 15 singles, eight doubles, two triples and one home run with 19 RBIs.

"What a great combination if we can get Miley on and follow up with Jaidon," Lash said. "Jaidon is a strong, young lady and she can do a good job of putting down a bunt but also can hit a ball anywhere in the outfield. To put Miley and follow up with Jaidon, who has wheels just like Miley does, is a really good combination."

Addy Frye will start in the pitcher's circle for the Lady Lancers. Frye is 16-0 in the circle and has pitched 88 innings.

Frye holds an ERA of 0.55 with 10 walks and 176 strikeouts.

Story continues below video

"Potentially, there's going to be some rain tomorrow. No matter what, it will be hot and muggy so I did have Addy pitch today at practice right around the same time we'll be playing," Lash said. "I really think she's ready. She's warming up all of her pitches. We'll talk about the batters I'm watching here now on this video and talk about what pitches to use the most. I definitely think she is ready."

Neshannock held an early practice on Wednesday and had a second practice at 8 p.m. which was right after the graduation ceremony.

"We had a good fielding practice and we'll have hitting tonight at 8 p.m. at Johnny Sansone's. Our underclassmen are coming at 8 p.m. and the four seniors are going to come after commencement," Lash said. "I do applaud those four girls for just sacrificing...most kids when they graduate maybe go out to dinner or hang out with friends. But, these girls are willing to commit their time to the team. They don't know it yet, but I'm going to decorate the facility with some graduation stuff."

LAUREL VS. BENTWORTH, PIAA CLASS 2A QUARTERFINAL ROUND

This game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start on Thursday at Gateway High School.

Laurel advanced to the quarterfinals after rallying back to take a 4-1 victory over Cranberry in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.

"We couldn't seem to get going. It took until the sixth inning until we showed some signs of life," Laurel coach Frank Duddy said on the game against Cranberry. "Autumn (Boyd) kept us in it and we were able to sneak one out. I wouldn't say we were lucky, but, we took a little to get going. It was longer than I liked, for sure."

The game is a rematch of the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals where Bentworth won, 2-1. Bentworth's Sydney Gonglik struck out 14 Laurel batters in that contest.

"We played them. We know what they're about," Duddy said of Bentworth. "They have a very strong pitcher and have good bats in that lineup. We have to put pressure on their defense. (Sydney Gonglik) got us 14 times when we played and that's a big reason why we lost. We have to play our own strong defense and it'll take care of itself. We have to put the ball in play. There's no way around it."

In the semifinal match against Bentworth, Laurel utilized bunting to put the ball in play.

"I'll do whatever I've got to do to push a run across that plate," Duddy said. "If it's small ball, long ball or an error...we're going to scratch and claw. Runs will be at a premium so we'll take them however we can get them."

Laurel's Autumn Boyd will be the starting pitcher. Boyd (9-4) has pitched 88 2/3 innings with an ERA of 0.94.

Boyd has struck out 149 batters in her 16 appearances in the circle.

"She's been throwing very well for us this year," Duddy said of Boyd.

"She suffered some losses early in the season, but they were against formidable opponents. She's been doing real well for us in the playoffs. She's a rock out there for us. Every time out, she gives us a chance to win. Now, we have to get the offense to step up."

Laurel's Ivy Pancher helped plate two insurance runs in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. She currently has a batting average of .397 and has recorded 31 hits and 27 RBIs for the Lady Spartans.

"She's playing with a lot of confidence right now," Duddy said of Pancher. "She's seeing it, making good contact and frankly she flies on those bases. Anytime she gets on base, we're optimistic we can push her across the plate."

Also helping the Laurel offensive is Addison Deal. Deal holds a batting average of .515 with an on-base percentage of .585 and leads her team in RBIs (38), hits (35) and doubles (16).

Duddy said "nothing has really changed," in practice leading up to the quarterfinal round, adding, "If it ain't broke, we don't fix it. We're working on offense as always. We're working on defense as always. We try not to make it more than it is. At the end of the day, it's a softball game. It's a little higher stakes, but you go out and do what you've got to do and hopefully get a W. The girls know the stakes are a little higher. It's win or go home at this point. I don't see nerves being a factor...That WPIAL final is the Holy Grail, I guess, but the state title is what I've been chasing. I'd like to get that state title and I'm sure the girls would too."