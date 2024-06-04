Neshannock High softball team cruises to PIAA playoff win over West Shamokin

Jun. 4—The Neshannock High softball team cruised to a victory Monday afternoon.

The Lady Lancers got timely hitting and a strong pitching performance from Addy Frye in a 10-0 PIAA Class 2A first-round playoff win over West Shamokin. The game was played at Neshannock.

The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.

"It's a great feeling," Lady Lancers coach Jackie Lash said of the win. "The WPIAL championship hangover and that first game can be tough. The girls were prepared to play. I'm glad we came out with a big win. We got off to a slow start; we're never pleased with a slow start."

Neshannock (23-0) advances to battle District 10 champ Saegertown (19-2) on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.

"A couple of the girls said they have faced their pitcher in travel ball," Lash said of Saegertown. "We'll practice hard these next couple of days and get ready for them."

West Shamokin finished its season at 19-4.

Neshannock opened the scoring in the first inning with a run. Miley Anderson walked and was moved along by a pair of sacrifices by Jaidon Nogay and Frye. Gabby Perod drove Anderson in with a double.

Anderson had four plate appearances, all of which resulted in a walk.

The Lady Lancers pushed the lead to 3-0 in the third. One of the runs came across when Frye swatted a solo homer.

Story continues below video

Neshannock broke the game open with five runs in the fifth for a 9-0 advantage. Anderson got the inning started with a walk.

"Miley has just been the spark lately," Lash said. "She's really doing big things. She seems to be the one that gets things started.

"That was what we have been looking for. Her base running was phenomenal. She puts everything she has into it. Everything she got was by being patient at the plate. That was the type of inning we were looking for."

Frye (16-0) went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed one hit and one walk with 14 strikeouts.

Frye recorded nine of her strikeouts in the first four frames.

"I think Addy did a great job," Lash said. "At this level, having that many strikeouts, that's a really fantastic feat. Playing quality teams every time out at this point in the season. I thought she did a phenomenal job."

Neshannock notched seven total hits. Nogay contributed two hits and two RBIs for the winners, while Perod posted two hits.

Katherine Nativio drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Lancers.

Neshannock scored one run in the first, two in the third, one in the fourth, five in the fifth and one more in the sixth.