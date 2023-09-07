Neshaminy football team really has family feel with seven sets of brothers on roster

During his 29-year coaching career, Steve Wilmot has typically been part of football teams with two or three sets of brothers playing at Neshaminy.

He can't recall another season like this one in which seven pairs of brothers are on the 94-man roster.

"All the brother combinations add a positive dynamic to our team," said Wilmot, who became the head coach in 2015. "I preach to the team about being a 'Neshaminy family,' but with 14 of the players having a sibling on the team, it really is a family."

Two sets of brothers start for 1-1 Neshaminy, which hosts rugged Downingtown West on Friday night (7).

Neshaminy's (from left) Carter Clee, Colton Clee, Doyle Swartz and Owen Swartz are two of the seven sets of brothers on the 2023 football team.

Senior Colton Clee is a returning starter at linebacker, having recorded 43 tackles (five for loss) a year ago, while younger brother Carter Clee is the first-string running back as a sophomore. Senior Doyle Swartz starts at strong safety and sophomore Owen Swartz is the starting defensive end.

Junior Kieron Durnin started on the offensive line in last week's 28-7 loss to Council Rock South, with sophomore brother Riley Durnin also playing on the line. Senior Jorden Fogleman is the long snapper, with sophomore Caden Fogleman a receiver/cornerback.

And then there's senior Liam Cothery (receiver/cornerback) and sophomore Zach Cothery (offensive line/linebacker), senior John Grasmeder (offensive line) and sophomore James Grasmeder (line), as well as sophomore twins Nick Sassano (quarterback/safety) and Mike Sassano (receiver/cornerback).

"We have all connections to each other," said Carter Clee, who ran for Neshaminy's first touchdown of the season in a 44-0 win over Kensington. "That makes it easier to have someone to be with because they're our brothers."

Youth football team filling up rosters: Standouts at five high schools excelled on 2019 Lenape Valley squad

"It's really good having 14 people (that are brothers)," said Doyle Swartz. "It just adds to the brotherhood of the team."

Having so many siblings on Neshaminy's roster is occasionally something the brothers discuss among themselves.

"It's been brought up in conversation before," said Owen Swartz, "(and) sometimes in the locker room before practice (about) how crazy it is there are so many brothers on the team."

Each of the seven sets of brothers is different, according to their coach.

Neshaminy's Owen Swartz (78) consoles older brother Doyle Swartz after the 2022 season-ending loss to rival Pennsbury.

Wilmot has noticed that Doyle Swartz "is not afraid to get after his brother Owen if (Owen) isn’t being productive enough. Likewise, he is (Owen's) biggest cheerleader when he does something good."

Meanwhile, the Clees are close and talk a lot but more reserved in front of a large group, according to Wilmot. And "being very competitive identical twins, the Sassano brothers are more like best friends."

Most of the brothers played together in Pop Warner Youth Football for the Penndel Wildcats, including Colton Clee and Doyle Swartz since they were 8.

Sophomore Carter Clee scores on a 1-yard TD run and Kaden Nicastro adds PAT to give ⁦@NeshaminySkins⁩ a 7-0 lead over Kensington with 8:23 left in 1st quarter. ⁦@HSGameOn⁩ pic.twitter.com/nVQakh02TK — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) August 25, 2023

The older brothers take their responsibilities seriously in terms of mentoring their siblings. Six of the seven sets of brothers (all but the Sassanos) are an older/younger combination, which helps the younger brother learn the program's expectations faster as freshmen and sophomores.

They also enjoy supporting each other.

For example, Colton Clee was clearly thrilled by Carter's 1-yard touchdown run against Kensington, running over to Carter and jumping up and down while hugging him to celebrate the first-quarter moment. And Owen Swartz put his right arm on the shoulder of a dismayed Doyle Swartz on the field after the 2022 season-ending loss to rival Pennsbury.

"Me and my brother have a special bond. I love it when he scores," said Colton Clee, noting one website credited him with a TD instead of Carter in the opener and a broadcast of the CR South game referred to Carter as "the other Clee."

Neshaminy's Cayden Weaver (24) takes the handoff from quarterback Nick Sassano (11) against Kensington.

For his part, Wilmot sees nothing but positives with having so many brothers on the Neshaminy team.

"It seems that parents of these players seem to be extra supportive of the team and coaches because football is such a big part of their family structure," Wilmot said. "It's got to be special to go home every day and talk about football at the dinner table. Most players have to get together in other venues to talk about the daily events that occur during the football season. These players can share the stories at home on a daily basis."

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Neshaminy football team has family feel with 7 sets of brothers