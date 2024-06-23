🌎 Nervy Mexico beat Jamaica; Venezuela stun 10-man Ecuador

Mexico and Venezuela opened their Copa América campaigns with wins on Saturday evening.

Here’s what happened.

Mexico 1-0 Jamaica

Scorers: Arteaga 69′

Mexico made a nervy start to their Copa América overnight as Gabriel Arteaga’ stunner saw them edge Jamaica 1-0.

The Caribbean side enjoyed a number of chances either side of half time and thought they had gone ahead on 50 minutes.

Michail Antonio’s bullet header seemed to have given the Reggae Boyz a lead but the West Ham man was deemed to be offside.

And then, with 20 minutes to go, Arteaga unleashed a rocket from the edge of the area to hand Mexico all three points.

Ecuador 1-2 Venezuela

Scorers: Sarimento 39′; Cadiz 63′, Bello 73′

Venezuela provided the biggest shock of the tournament so far as they came from behind to beat 10-man Ecuador.

Ecuador had Enner Valencia sent off after just 20 minutes but La Tri still went ahead just before half time through Jeremy Sarimento.

Venezuela flew out of the blocks in the second half though and netted twice in 10 minutes to secure the points.

First, Jhonder Cádiz slotted home after good work from Salomon Rondon and then Eduardo Bello found space inside the area to claim the win.